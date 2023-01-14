Falkirk 4-0 Clyde: Callumn Morrison shines as ten-man Bairns make it three wins in a row
A double from Callumn Morrison, including a stunning free-kick, ensured a ten-man Falkirk side picked up another important League 1 three points against Clyde.
The Bairns sealed a 4-0 win over the Bully Wee despite going down a man when Coll Donaldson was correctly sent off for a poor reckless challenge on the hour mark.
Morrison opened the scoring in the first half, with captain Stephen McGinn then sealing the points with ten minutes to go.
Darren Hynes was also sent off for Clyde late on, with Morrison’s second effort and a Rumarn Burrell finish making it 4-0 in injury-time.
John McGlynn’s men have now won three matches on the bounce, all of them at home, going into next weekend’s break from league duty – with a trip to Alloa Athletic in the Scottish Cup fourth round.