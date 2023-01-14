Falkirk 4-0 Clyde: Callumn Morrison shines as ten-man Bairns make it three wins in a row

Callumn Morrison is mobbed by his Falkirk teammates after scoring the opener against Clyde (Pics by Michael Gillen)

The Bairns sealed a 4-0 win over the Bully Wee despite going down a man when Coll Donaldson was correctly sent off for a poor reckless challenge on the hour mark.

Morrison opened the scoring in the first half, with captain Stephen McGinn then sealing the points with ten minutes to go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Hynes was also sent off for Clyde late on, with Morrison’s second effort and a Rumarn Burrell finish making it 4-0 in injury-time.