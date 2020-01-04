Falkirk 3 Dumbarton 0: McCracken and Miller's unbeaten run continues

Goals from Charlie Telfer and a Declan McManus double gave the Bairns a comfortable win over Jim Duffy's depleted side.

McManus, with 14 goals to his name across all competitions, hit his fifth and sixth goals simply against the sorry Sons on a low-key afternoon at The Falkirk Stadium.

Gary Miller's miscue set up a chance for Dumbarton. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The Bairns' first footing visitors could only name three substitutes as injury ravaged their squad and goalkeeper Connor Brennan looked decidedly shaky with his distribution throughout the match.

It took until the 18th minute for Falkirk to trouble him though with McManus' shot from distance sailing high over his bar for a goal kick.

It was a poor slow start to 2020 but the Bairns were ahead by the break when Charlie Telfer's deflected strike found the net on 38 minutes. The midfielder broke from the centre of the park and fired a shot from the edge of the box that struck former Stenhousemuir defender Morgyn Neil.

Gregor Buchanan needed treatment for his nose injury. Picture: Michael Gillen.

The midfielder, returning to the Bairns line-up after two weeks out suspended should have opened the scoring 15 minutes earlier when he poked a great lay-off from mcManus wide from close range.

But he hit his second goal of the season against the Sons to give the Bairns a bit of comfort at the break after a scare shortly before his goal.

Gary Miller looked to have miscontrolled in the box and Ruaridh Langan capitalised smashing a strike off the underside of Robbie Mucth's crossbar, but the ball was not judged to have bounced behind the line.

The Bairns defence was also rocked by a nasty headknock for Gregor Buchanan that drew substantial blood from the Falkirk captain who spent the remainder of the match with plugs in his nose.

Mo Gomis returned to the line-up. Picture: Michael Gillen.

But the lead was extended in a brighter resumption to the game after the interval where McManus' diving header put the Bairns two up from Paul Dixon's cross.

From then there was only one side in it as Falkirk surged towards the south stand but only made absolute sure with the on-loan Ross County man's second of the afternoon late in the game from substitute Conor Sammon's assist.

The Bairns also brought on Raffaele de Vita, the new loan signing from Livingston who almost scored with his first touch. Robbie Leitch also marked his contract extension with an appearance off the bench.