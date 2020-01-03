Falkirk FC - Team of the Decade 2010-2020

And here it is! As chosen by the Falkirk fans, is the best of the Bairns in the ‘Team of the Decade’.

1. Michael McGovern - GK The overwhelming choice, McGovern spent three years with the Bairns winning the Ramsdens Cup and an international cap before moving to Hamilton and Norwich where he gained more Northern Ireland appearances jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Kieran Duffie - RB Injury brought his career at Falkirk to an end but the Academy graduate gave great service to the club after 167 appearances including the 2015 Scottish Cup final. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Luke Leahy - LB Englishman was signed as a forward by Steven Pressley but converted to full-back by Peter Houston. Popular player didn't score many goals but when they came they were worth the wait. Narrowly picked ahead of Stephen Kingsley. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. Peter Grant - CB Takes his place in Bairns folklore as one of the six Scottish Cup final goalscorers. No nonsense style endeared him to bairns fans but injury denied his full potential. jpimedia Buy a Photo

