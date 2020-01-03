Falkirk FC - Team of the Decade 2010-2020

You, the Falkirk supporters and Falkirk Herald readers, have been voting over the past six weeks for your best XI of the past 10 years.
And here it is! As chosen by the Falkirk fans, is the best of the Bairns in the ‘Team of the Decade’.
1. Michael McGovern - GK
The overwhelming choice, McGovern spent three years with the Bairns winning the Ramsdens Cup and an international cap before moving to Hamilton and Norwich where he gained more Northern Ireland appearances
Englishman was signed as a forward by Steven Pressley but converted to full-back by Peter Houston. Popular player didn't score many goals but when they came they were worth the wait. Narrowly picked ahead of Stephen Kingsley.