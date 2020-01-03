Team of the decade 2010-2020

Falkirk FC - Team of the Decade 2010-2020

You, the Falkirk supporters and Falkirk Herald readers, have been voting over the past six weeks for your best XI of the past 10 years.

And here it is! As chosen by the Falkirk fans, is the best of the Bairns in the ‘Team of the Decade’.

The overwhelming choice, McGovern spent three years with the Bairns winning the Ramsdens Cup and an international cap before moving to Hamilton and Norwich where he gained more Northern Ireland appearances

1. Michael McGovern - GK

Injury brought his career at Falkirk to an end but the Academy graduate gave great service to the club after 167 appearances including the 2015 Scottish Cup final.

2. Kieran Duffie - RB

Englishman was signed as a forward by Steven Pressley but converted to full-back by Peter Houston. Popular player didn't score many goals but when they came they were worth the wait. Narrowly picked ahead of Stephen Kingsley.

3. Luke Leahy - LB

Takes his place in Bairns folklore as one of the six Scottish Cup final goalscorers. No nonsense style endeared him to bairns fans but injury denied his full potential.

4. Peter Grant - CB

