Falkirk 2-1 Queen's Park: 3 things we learned as Bairns sealed win in Championship opener

Sean Mackie celebrates scoring for Falkirk against Queen's Park with team-mates (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk claimed a 2-1 victory over Queen’s Park in the SPFL season opener to ensure that they made a winning return to the William Hill Championship.

The Bairns, who sealed a stunning invincible League One title last term to end their five-year hiatus out of the second tier, celebrated their historic campaign with the flag unfurling pre-match in front of over 5,000 home fans.

Calvin Miller slotted home from a tight angle to give John McGlynn’s side the lead after 33 minutes, pouncing on Calum Ferrie’s save - which could only divert Ross MacIver’s initial effort into the path of the winger.

After the break, the Spiders quickly levelled the match, finding the back of the net in style just 18 seconds after the second-half got underway. Dom Thomas’ curler unstoppable.

Falkirk raised the League One winners flag before their match against Queen's Park (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The visitors’ lead would only last two minutes, with Sean Mackie being the unlikely matchwinner, scoring just his second Falkirk goal from close range.

He took advantage of a lucky bounce in the box to fire home and a seal a deserved three points.

And here are three things we learned from the Bairns’ league opener…

Mackie deserves shot at Pars

Nicky Hogarth in action for Falkirk against Queen's Park on Friday night (Photo: Michael Gillen)

The left-back jersey is Sean Mackie’s to lose. It has been a tough old time at Falkirk so far for the former Hibs and Raith Rovers defender.

But he’s shaken off his injury issues and taken advantage of his counterparts’ instead. Leon McCann may need to bid his time on the bench for now.

Mackie enjoyed a solid end to last season and and he has started this one in the same manner. He was assured enough at the back against Queen’s Park and made an impact further up too.

He made a couple of decent runs from deep and was in the right place at the right time to score just his second Falkirk goal after heading his first against Buckie Thistle last month.

Heading into the trip to Dunfermline Athletic next weekend, the starting left-back spot should be his.

MacIver will make the step up

The talk on the online forums of late has been about Ross MacIver’s chances of making it as a Championship starting striker (and the price of pies).

And he certainly made a statement on Friday night that he is more than good enough. Everyone who isn’t daft can see what the ex-Alloa ace brings to the Bairns’ team outwith scoring goals.

Against Queen’s Park, he caused the visiting backline all sorts of problems and his immense work-rate played a real part in sealing the three points.

The opening goal probably summed him up: should he have done better with the one-on-one with Calum Ferrie? Probably. Would the chance itself – which did lead to a goal anyway – actually have happened if he wasn’t on the pitch? Probably not.

Will he score 30 goals this season? Probably not. Will be a key player for Falkirk this season and win them points? Definitely.

Hogarth had a cracking game

Nicky Hogarth knows that summer signing Jamie Sneddon will be waiting to pounce for a shot in the starting line-up after suffering an early season injury after his only appearance in the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

And he made sure the number one spot is his for now with an assured performance in net. His kicking is always decent but his shot-stopping was the highlight.

Dom Thomas’ drive early on was a cracking diving save but his best was probably his most crucial, coming during the final moments of the match.

Substitute Zach Mauchin charged into the box and sent a powerful effort at goal – but Hogarth managed to claw the ball from danger with one hand.

The Falkirk native has showed in spells that he has what it takes to be a top goalkeeper, and this was a top drawer display.