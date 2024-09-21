Ex-Celtic ace Calvin Miller buzzing for Bairns blockbuster Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie

Falkirk winger Calvin Miller is returning a return to Celtic Park on Sunday (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Ahead of returning to Celtic Park this afternoon, Falkirk ace Calvin Miller has been recalling his time under Brendan Rodgers – and the “similarities” between the Hoops’ head coach and current gaffer John McGlynn.

Winger Miller, 26, made a handful of appearances for Celtic under Rodgers as a young player coming through the ranks, and he has been a key player for the Bairns since joining the club last summer before the League One title-winning campaign.

“It is really exciting,” he said. “I went there a couple of seasons ago with Morton. It is the same feeling now, I know a lot of boys. It is a bit of both, you want to go back and prove a point but you also just want to really enjoy it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It feels like I was there yesterday. Football flies in. You have to embrace every moment of your career and Sunday is one I’ll take in every moment of for sure.

Falkirk ace Calvin Miller training ahead of the Premier Sports Cup quarter-final tie (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“I know Anthony Ralston well. He might play. I was good pals with Mikey Johnston but he has just left. It will be nice to see the boys, the likes of Callum McGregor and James Forrest who have kicked on.

“It is most of the same staff too. It will be nice to have a chat with Brendan (Rodgers). He was the manager when I was coming through at Celtic. When I was coming through, it was a different situation for me.

“He had me playing in a defensive role technically as a left-back but with the way Celtic played it was basically me using my attacking football anyway. His teams always have like 80 per cent possession.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It has come in handy as I have actually filled in at left-back for Falkirk a couple of times. I have learned so much since being there. Positionally and mentally.

“I see a lot of similarities (between Rodgers and McGlynn). The way we try to play is exactly how Celtic try to play. Fast, attacking football and high pressing. We base ourselves on what they do.”

And despite the odds being stacked against Falkirk, Miller says his team-mates aren’t heading to Glasgow to sit back and defend against the Scottish Premiership champions.

He added: “Celtic are something else. I was at the Champions League game the other night. They are in the best place possible but so are we. The gaffer (John McGlynn) won’t let us go there and sit back – we’ll give it our best shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are hoping that there might be chances to the team. They have rotation but who they bring in will still be right up with who normally starts. But you do hope for chances, an off-day, a big mistake.

“We will play our high press on Sunday. I have no doubt in that. Teams come to Celtic and play a low block and it doesn’t work anyway.

“We know we will be put under pressure at points. But we won’t just sit back and take it. We will try to play and be brave.”