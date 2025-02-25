Ethan Ross revels in goal and assist during Falkirk's 2-0 win over Greenock Morton

Falkirk winger Ethan Ross celebrates scoring to make it 2-0 against Greenock Morton last Friday night (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group)

Ethan Ross admits Falkirk management team duo John McGlynn and Paul Smith have been challenging him to add a most consistent end product to his game.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ex-Aberdeen winger, 23, assisted Scott Arfield’s opener against Greenock Morton last Friday before going on to seal the three points himself with a cracking run and finish, but he has not shown enough of an end product in the main this season.

Ross did grab an assist during the recent 5-2 win over Partick Thistle, but he’s only had three in total on William Hill Championship duty while in terms of goals – he’s scored five with his previous before the Morton match coming three months earlier against the same opposition at home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They (McGlynn and Smith) have been on at me to try get more end product, whether that’s going down the line or coming inside and getting shots away,” he said.

Falkirk winger Ethan Ross scores to make it 2-0 against Greenock Morton during last Friday night's match (Photo: Mark Scates/SNS Group)

“I’m a confident boy, so I have belief in my own ability. It’s something we’ve been working on in training - I’m glad it’s paid off tonight. I’m happy with my performance personally.

"My assist for Scotty (Arfield), it was a case of ‘just give him it and he’ll whip it into the far corner’. Getting a goal as well, that’s something the gaffer and Smudger have been on at me for.

"Getting inside and getting an end product. So to come inside and put it in the far corner was something I was pretty happy with."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the Bairns’ comfortable 2-0 win at Cappielow – against a side who had marked up an 11-match unbeaten league run going into the live TV clash – Ross added: “Coming into it, we knew we had to be clinical and be tight at the back.

"I think we showed both sides to our game. The first half was probably a better performance but I think it was a really professional performance in the second half as well.

"At half-time we knew if we kept a clean-sheet then we’d win the game and that’s what happened in the end. We knew they were in a good run of form and picked up some good results recently.

"We knew if we played well enough then we could beat them tonight. Coming into the game, we knew they’d be full of confidence and even at 2-0, knew they wouldn’t go down without a fight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It was a really professional performance from us in the second half and a great victory for us. There’s a long way to go obviously, but we’re into the last third of the season.

"If we can take it one game at a time and keep putting the pressure on the teams behind to chase us then that’s all we can do.”

Ross also hailed new team-mate Arfield for his impact since making Falkirk return on January deadline day.

The ex-Rangers midfielder has already scored five goals in just three Championship outings, helping Falkirk restore a bit of daylight at the top of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With Scotty and a few other boys coming in, we’ve still got a great group which is always great for us on the pitch,” the winger said.

“He’s had a big impact, we had a great group before Scotty came in. His experience is unmatched really, the little coaching points he gives during a game can really help you and it helps the gaffer as well.

"It’s another voice on the pitch that we need to hopefully put us over the finishing line. He’s been different class since he came in and I think everyone can see that.”