Ethan Ross on Falkirk's pre-season, Championship return and move from Raith Rovers

Summer signing and former Bairns loanee Ethan Ross reckons Falkirk is the perfect permanent move after cutting ties with Raith Rovers over the summer (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

Summer signing Ethan Ross says he is “buzzing to be back” at the Bairns ahead of the side’s first pre-season friendly, which sees John McGlynn’s League One invincibles travel to Dumbarton this Saturday afternoon.

Former Raith Rovers winger Ross, 22, made a permanent move to Falkirk last month after cutting ties with the Stark’s Park side – who missed out on promotion out of the Championship last term in the play-off final against Ross County.

He spent most of the campaign on loan at the title-winning Bairns last term, mainly being used an an impact player off the bench due to the form of the likes of Callumn Morrison and Calvin Miller.

And Ross – who says that a move to Falkirk was always his preferred option – admits that he is hoping to make much more of a impact this time around.

"I want to show what I can do,” he told the Falkirk Herald. “I played a bit last season but I don’t think I really showed what I am capable of doing on the pitch.

"This season is massive for the football club being back in the Championship and it is really exciting – I want to be playing and making an impact up the top end of the pitch. I want to show the fans that I can really make a step up from last season.

"Pre-season is always tough and last season was hard because I broke down really early on. I was chasing my tail for a while and that isn’t how you want to start off.

"But this time around, I feel great, and the club have really given me a programme that has got me into a great shape over the off-season. I feel super fit and we came back early.

"Some people would maybe think it looks too early but the gaffer and Smudger believe it is the best time and they know what they are doing. You can see the work that all the boys have been doing.

“It has been hard work so far but really enjoyable and the new guys have settled into the group really easily.”

On his move, which saw former Aberdeen youngster Ross pen a one-year deal with the Bairns following his Raith exit, he reckons it was an ‘easy call’ to make having enjoyed his time at Westfield so much last term.

“It was an easy decision,” Ross said. “To be a part of what Falkirk did last season was really special and I wanted to come back and be a part of it again.

"I had a chat with the gaffer (John McGlynn) and Smudger (Paul Smith) and they wanted me to come back and that was that. Raith didn’t want me any more and that was fine.

"The competitive nature of the Championship is exciting and to be back in there with Falkirk is class. Everyone can beat everyone on their day and every team will probably be thinking that they have done good business so far.

"I’ve played around three seasons in the Championship and it is always the same – it will never change. I think there is an extra buzz about the place, not just because of last season, but because we know we are going into big games against rivals like Dunfermline and that the fans can really enjoy being back.”

Falkirk face the Sons this Saturday in their opening pre-season outing before hosting Alloa Athletic next weekend to lead them into the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

And in group B, the Bairns will once again take on Dundee United for the second consecutive campaign, with that match against the top-flight Terrors coming on match day one.

McGlynn’s team then travel to Ayr United and Highland League winners Buckie Thistle before rounding off the group with a local derby against Stenhousemuir at home.

“Dundee United is the perfect way to start off,” Ross said when looking ahead to the League Cup campaign.

"It is two teams that won titles last season going up against other and it is a real test for us. We know that they are back in the Premiership and that they have new signings but it is a chance for us to impress early on in front of a big home crowd.

“We’ll be prepared for going into the games and we want to get through the group. There is a good mix of games in there against different opponents.”

With expectations high after last season’s sensational title victory, Ross says that the team will revel in the cauldron that is the Championship – but that they have already put last year behind them.

"We know that we can do well with the group that we have got here,” he said. “But we are treating this season for what it is: a fresh start.

"The invincible season will be remembered by the supporters and club forever but for us it has to be in the past now. We have to foucs on performing and getting results in the league this year.