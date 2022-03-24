East Stirlingshire: Ure annoyed at lack of goals after 0-0 draw

Ure told the Herald that though the Falkirk side’s seven-match unbeaten run is an impressive enough feat, they need to set their sights higher.

“We’ve been missing a few players recently and we lacked that bit of quality in our play,” he said.

“Two clean sheets on the bounce isn’t to be scoffed at and we are doing a lot of things well, but we can’t rely on just one or two of our players to produce that moment to score. It has to come from all across the pitch.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kenny Barr looks to drive forward with the ball as Shire try to find an opener (Pictures: Scott Louden)

“The positives for me are that we look solid and hard to beat.

“Recently we’ve played some decent sides too, so it is pleasing in that respect.

“Not losing games is a sign of a good team, but the standards we have set are higher than that.

“We shouldn’t be happy just taking a point from a game like that at home.”

Dean Watson looks to steal possession

Last week Shire opened their north/west qualifying group campaign with a 1-0 win against Stirling University, thanks to St Mirren loanee Kieran Offord scoring a chipped effort.

Ure said of that win: “Kieran could have had more than just one goal in that game.

“He’s been brilliant since coming in and he gives us a total different dimension to our side. The lad is already a top player and I think we are fortunate to have him, but we can’t just hope he will do that every week. Others need to chip in.

“It’s a team game and hopefully we can rectify that by getting some bodies back from injury this week.”

St Mirren loanee Kieran Offord controls the ball in midfield

Ure hopes this week will see the return of a number of first-team players to action.

“One or two will come back hopefully this week,” he said.

“We’ve had to dig deep because illness and things like that have ravaged the team.

“Within the next week or so, we should have a full squad to pick from again.”

Shire face Cumbernauld Colts away on Saturday at 3pm on top of their group on four points from two games.