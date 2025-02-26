East of Scotland round-up: Dunipace pay the penalty against Tynecastle

Dunipace forward Sam Colley fends off his Tynecastle opponent (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Dunipace boss Danny Smith says his team are still adjusting to top-flight football after Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat by second-bottom Tynecastle.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Westfield side sit seventh in the East of Scotland Premier Division – having won the first division title last term – but are now winless in three league outings, having won just one in six fixtures since the turn of the year.

"We are disappointed,” Smith admitted. “Full credit to Tynecastle, were they deserved winners? I’m not so sure – but they worked hard and put a lot of effort into the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We didn't do enough today. Early on we fell into a wee trap, we had to try and get the ball moving and keep the ball on the deck.

Dunipace lost 1-0 to relegation-threatened Tynecastle last Saturday at Westfield (Page pics by Michael Gillen)

"The wind was behind us and we went a bit too long. I said at half-time we had to trust in how we play but we just huffed and puffed a little bit when we came back out.

"I think it was around 65 minutes before we really made their goalkeeper made a save.

"That just isn’t enough at this level. We didn’t have any big opportunities and it was unlike us today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We are chasing it at the end but they could have grabbed another goal on the counter attack.”

Smith says that building up consistency is key for the Denny club, and that they are still getting used to the demands of playing in the sixth tier.

He added: “We need to take all of these experiences from this year and become better.

"We have no divine right to win games at this level and we need to work hard at that.

"We are trying to develop Premier Division players here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"On your day, if you aren’t at it, anyone can beat anyone in this league.

"You need to build a bit of consistency and you have to be strong.”

Elsewhere, Camelon Juniors moved eight points clear of second-placed Bo’ness Athletic in the first division after a 1-1 draw away to Leith Athletic last Saturday.

Scott Sinclair sealed a point for Allan Moore’s side, who were forced to settle for a point after the striker’s first half penalty was cancelled out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Athletic’s match away to Edinburgh South was postponed. Willie Irvine’s team are in League Cup first round action this Saturday away to Arniston Rangers while Dunipace travel to Whitehill Welfare. Camelon can go further clear in the first division when they travel to Crossgates Primrose.