East of Scotland Qualifying Cup draw is made as local sides handed away trips

All three district teams contesting next football season’s East of Scotland Qualifying Cup have been given first-round byes.

Only three first-round ties will be played and Premier Division trio Dunipace, Camelon Juniors and Bo’ness Athletic go straight into the 32-tie round two alongside Bo’ness United of the Scottish Lowland Football League.

Danny Smith’s Dunipace, who finished sixth last term, have been handed a trip to Lowland League outfit Berwick Rangers. They’ll be hoping to improve on last year’s immediate exit in the second round to Oakley United.

First Division champions Camelon will travel to Bathgate Thistle while King Cup winners Athletic head to Livingston United. Tam Scobbie’s Mariners made it to the fifth round and eventually lost out to Lowland League high-flyers Linlithgow Rose and eventual Qualifying Cup champions. They beat Willie Irvine’s Athletic in round three at home.

Camelon Juniors v Bo'ness Athletic; 17/08/2024; Camelon; Carmuirs Park; East of Scotland Qualifying Cup 2nd round 1st half

The away days will be rounded off with Stuart Hunter’s BU heading to Fife’s Dundonald Bluebell. The Newtown Park side exited at the second round stage last term to Jeanfield Swifts.

No dates have been set yet but last year’s first and second round ties started in July and continued through August into September.

First and second-round draws have also been made for the East of Scotland Football League’s King Cup next term but none of our district clubs are invovled due to both Camelon and Athletic joining Dunipace in the top flight.

The King Cup is open to lower-division teams within the East of Scotland league system only.