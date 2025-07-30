East of Scotland: Premier Division trio get off to a perfect start with wins

District trio Dunipace, Camelon Juniors and Bo’ness Athletic all kicked off their East of Scotland Premier Division campaigns with victories last Saturday afternoon.

Danny Smith’s side – who secured a top six finish last term – chalked up a 1-0 win at home against Newtongrange Start thanks to a second half winner from Sam Colley.

The Pace followed up that win at Westfield on Tuesday night with another three points away to Dunbar United. In that match, goals from Conor McKenzie, Jordan Herron and Colley completed an impressive second half comeback.

Delighted boss Smith said after Saturday’s win: “On the opening day you want to get off the mark and we are pleased with the three points. Overall, I felt we were the more likely and we managed the game well and going a goal up. A clean sheet is also something to build on.”

First Division champions Camelon Juniors also got off to a great start on home turf – winning 1-0 against Dunbar United.

Liam McQuaid’s cracking strike separated the teams and ensured that Tam Scobbie’s side got off to the perfect start having hoisted the league flag prior to kick off at The Moore Equipment Hire Stadium.

"The first 10/15 minutes we felt each other out a little,” boss Tam Scobbie said. “It was tetchy. That happens with the first game. But we then found our groove. Dunbar defended well but we dealt with their counter attacks. Once we got our goal we were dominant and kept the ball well.

“It was a great day and a great result for us to start off the season. The pitch was a bit sticky and it was a little bit difficult but we managed not to make any individual mistakes. We could have actually scored a couple more goals.”

Flying the First Division winners' flag

Willie Irvine’s Athletic, who also earned promotion from the second tier, won their opening fixture 2-0 away to Hutchinson Vale in Edinburgh. On the scoresheet for the Newtown Park outfit were Jack Sharples and Callum MacDonald.

Athletic were hosting Camelon on Wednesday night in what was both clubs’ second league outing while this newspaper went to press.

On Saturday, Irvine’s men host Haddington Athletic while the Mariners travel to Penicuik Athletic. Dunipace are also on the road, facing Jeanfield Swifts.