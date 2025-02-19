East of Scotland: Camelon Juniors lead at top cut after late equaliser

Scott Dunn wheels away after scoring to put Kirkcaldy & Dysart 2-0 up against East of Scotland First Division leaders Camelon Juniors last Saturday afternoon (Pictures by Michael Gillen)

Camelon Juniors’ lead at the top of the East of Scotland Football League first division was cut to seven points last Saturday after a 3-3 draw with Kirkcaldy & Dysart.

The Mariners were forced to settle for a point at home against the Fife outfit, having fought back from being 2-0 down at the break to leading 3-2 in injury-time, only to then lose a sickening late leveller.

Scott Sinclair halved the deficit with a cracking turn and finish in the box, and Camelon then soon levelled things up with Scott Stevenson tapped home his first goal for the club from close range. Sinclair then headed home from a corner to hand the Mariners the lead.

And dropping two points saw Willie Irvine’s Bo’ness Athletic close the gap on Camelon in second after they edged out a 1-0 win over Leith Athletic at Newtown Park to keep up their title hopes.

Speaking after match, Camelon boss Allan Moore admitted that “a draw was a fair result” despite his team’s second half comeback.

He said: “It was deserved. I was really disappointed with our first half performance but that was down to how well Kirkcaldy played too.

"The two strikers up top gave us a hell of a time and when you don’t pick up runners then it is going to cost you.

“The boys did rally at half-time, I have to say that. We knew if we got the first goal in the second half then it would put the pressure on.

“That’s two weeks in a row we have been behind and managed to turn it around but today we couldn’t quite win it.

“I am gutted we lost two points at home but the big picture is that we were 2-0 down at one point and were getting nothing at that stage.

“We have a point now, and we managed to get it. We had to really work for it. When you lose three goals, you aren’t expecting to win a match of football.

“Kirkcaldy would have felt unlucky if they didn’t head back up the road with something. They were very brave going with two up top.

“You have these days in football – you need to take the downs with the ups too.

“We are seven points clear and to be honest a draw was a fair result today.”

Camelon now travel to 12th-placed Leith Athletic this Saturday while Athletic face Edinburgh South.