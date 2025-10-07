Early red card can’t stop Dunipace from winning 4-0

Despite playing most of the match with only ten men after Aiden Kemp’s 19th-minute sending off, Dunipace saw off Penicuik Athletic 4-0 at home last Saturday.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Danny Smith’s team, already 2-0 up in this East of Scotland Football League Premier Division contest before Kemp’s early dismissal thanks to goals by Ewan Sutherland and Martin France, wrapped up the three points with a pair of Sam Colley goals either side of half-time.

“To a man today we were excellent from start to finish,” Dunipace manager Danny Smith told club media post match.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The conditions today were very, very difficult. We had the wind behind our backs (in the first half). I think Penicuik must have won the toss and turned it around because we would have happily played against it to start with.

Dunipace FC manager Danny Smith (Pic Michael Gillen)

"But we started really well. We got the lead after a minute-and-a-half and we built on it. To be three goals up at half-time was very pleasing.

"The only negative bit of the first half was Aiden getting sent off and putting us down to ten men. I thought that was very harsh but the players regrouped.

"Arguably you wouldn’t have looked at anything after that and thought there was one team that only had ten men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We did really, really well. We came out in the second half and Sam scored a great goal. I think it was a cross – he’ll claim it wasn’t – but that arguably puts the game to bed.

"It’s the cup ties this season we’ve been frustrated with, our league campaign’s been nothing short of excellent.

"It was important that we got another three points on board today going into a tough period.”

Dunipace, fifth with 22 points from nine fixtures, make a league trip to Musselburgh Athletic this Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The high winds prevalent in the wake of Storm Amy led to the abandonment of Bo’ness Athletic’s home East of Scotland Football League Premier Division match against Whitburn last Saturday. Whitburn were leading 1-0 at the time thanks to Cammy Graham’s goal.

Athletic are next in competitive action at home to Glenrothes in the league next Wednesday night.