Draw sees Shire go nine unbeaten

East Stirlingshire manager Derek Ure (Picture: Scott Louden)

The 0-0 stalemate in the Scottish Football Lowland League leaves Derek Ure’s side with work to do if they want to reach sixth place, which has the benefit of a Challenge Cup qualification spot.

Speaking to the Herald, he said the recent performances have been excellent, but the results haven’t matched what his players have put into the matches.

“We done enough on Friday night to win the game but sometimes it just doesn’t fall for you,” he said.

"We were unfortunate in front of goal and we just didn’t get the rub of the green on the night. Kieran Offord got the man of the match award because he did really well despite not scoring, you just get games like that.

“I can’t complain because the run we are on is brilliant but I still want more from my players.

“The next three league games need to be wins rather than draws though. Nine points is the aim.

“If we do that we can just about put the job of getting sixth spot into our hands.”

Ure also believes the carrot of a Challenge Cup spot has helped keep the season from petering out.

He said: “There is a real purpose for us and it gives us an edge, the games aren’t meaningless.

“The league cup is also a competition we want to do well in and players need to be on top to be in the squad for those ties.”