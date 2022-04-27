Docherty: I'll never forget Ibrox strike

This Park’s SWPL1 season has seen the likes of Celtic Park, Easter Road and Tynecastle hosting fixtures.

The full-back netted the Light Blues third goal in the 4-0 league victory against Aberdeen in what was the squad’s first match at the stadium as a professional side.

Speaking to in-house media channel RangersTV, she said: “I find it really hard to sum up my emotions, I am still absolutely buzzing right now. I don't know how to describe that in words but it was fantastic to play at Ibrox.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Redding's Nicola Docherty celebrates scoring Rangers third goal of the match (Photo: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group)

“We are just really delighted to get the three points because that was what we came here to do. Of course the occasion was brilliant for women's football in Scotland but, for us, it was all about getting the three points.

“The atmosphere was electric, it was honestly fantastic. I remember coming out of the tunnel and I just gave Demi (Vance) a big pat on the back because you could just hear it and then ‘Simply The Best’ came on as well and it was just an unbelievable feeling that I'll never forget.

“You could probably see I was trying the whole first half to get on the scoresheet. It was a team performance but, obviously, scoring a goal at Ibrox for a club I've supported my whole life is amazing.”

Docherty says the side will take confidence from the performance heading into next weekend’s match away to Motherwell.

She continued: “Every week, we want to get a great performance and, sometimes, we have had to grit performances out too but it takes a whole squad to win games and you could see, from the people that came on, it was a whole squad performance.