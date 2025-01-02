David Holmes recounts ‘dream’ season as Falkirk chairman after revitalising Rangers

Bonnybridge-born former Falkirk chairman David Holmes alongside recently-hired manager Jim Jefferies and new star signing Simon Stainrod (Pictures by Ian Rutherford and SNS Group)

Revitalising and reinvigorated Rangers in the late 1980’s may be David Holmes lasting legacy to most across Scottish football – but the Bonnybridge-born former joiner had just as decisive a spell at the helm of his beloved Falkirk after his time at Ibrox ended.

The man who masterminded Graeme Souness’ arrival and success at the Gers, Holmes halted Rangers’ descent into mediocrity and implemented an ambitious but safe business plan that worked a treat.

But less than twelve months after an unceremonious exit, Lawrence Group stalwart Holmes admitted that being asked to take the reins at the Bairns was something that never crossed his mind.

He was Falkirk through and through, and was hooked since watching the likes of Jimmy Inglis and Gerry Dawson. During his national service, Holmes recalled catching the Bairns’ Scottish Cup success in 1957 on a radio in Singapore.

Holmes giving then-boss Jefferies with the Tartan Special Manager of the Month award for December 1990 (Photo: SNS Group)

"The only time we won the cup and I wasn’t in the country, typical really,” he told the Falkirk Herald.

"I was a boyhood fan and I started going to matches at Brockville when I was five – Falkirk was always my team. Even when I first walked through the doors at Ibrox, I always made that fact known.

"I wanted to be a builder when I was young and if you told me then I was going to be the chairman of Rangers, Falkirk and Dundee I would have simply laughed. My time at Falkirk was special and a dream really. It was different from Rangers.

"I knew I had a big job there, and my mindset was what can I change for the better. It was totally objective. Being at Brockvillie was a different kettle of fish. I can remember thinking before saying yes to taking the role ‘I can’t say why the hell is he is getting a game anymore...’ or similar.

Billy Brown, Simon Stainrod, David Holmes and Jim Jefferies pose for a picture (Photo: SNS Group)

"Malcolm Allan’s son, James, knocked on my door out the blue one night and I was swiftly trying to make my mark at Falkirk. The Premier Division was all I had on my mind."

It wasn’t plan sailing for Holmes. His start as Bairns’ chief was not rated highly by the fickle Falkirk fanbase. Now a revered figure, Jim Jefferies at the time was just a run-of-the-mill Second Division boss – and his introduction as the man to take the Bairns back to the top-flight was not a popular one.

The start to the season didn't do Holmes any favours either. A League Cup exit and three losses to begin the league campaign had supporters groups calling for a swift change at the top.

In the end, it proved to be a triumph with Jefferies – and a memorable team – sealing the title and promotion on the final day in a season that to this day is a favourite of many Falkirk fans.

“I believed in Jim 100 per cent,” Holmes said. “I had total faith. I wanted to show that and I can remember getting the Falkirk Herald out to cover a meeting we’d set up with fan groups.

"It was a big turnout and I basically just said Jim was going to be here no matter what – get behind him. People wanted a bigger name but the personality and drive was what mattered to me.

"Other directors even had some choice words about how I went about things but I was determined to keep the club out of trouble and we had no big budgets or marquee managers.

"The team quickly kicked on and we didn’t look back. The Meadowbank win on the final day is one day I will never forget.

"It was a short-lived spell and the owners George Deans and Wilson Young wanted to go a different direction, but a title-winning season meant I went out on a high.”

Looking back, Holmes reckons the a chunk of the Bairns’ success that season can be attributed to one moment – signing Simon Stainrod.

The fact he is known as “God” by Falkirk fans to this day says it all. A maverick on and off the pitch, his audacious signing highlights Holmes’ nous in the footballing and business world.

Via a strong working relationship with famed agent Dennis Roach, Stainrod somehow ended off being convinced that Falkirk was a better option than Fenerbahçe.

And he ended off with one of the strangest salary packages Scottish football had seen – with a £1 a week wage but £1000 appearance money with a healthy goal bonus.

“It was one of his best paid seasons as a football I think, Holmes joked. “He was a great man and a great player. What he could do on the pitch was incredible. His talent shone through.

“The deal was a bit interesting but I knew Dennis well and we sorted it all out. The club couldn’t afford the type of wage Simon was used to.

“We had a five-a-side tournament at Musselburgh for an annual memorial they do for John White. Simon turned up and I think he probably thought he was just getting a kick about but it was more like a trial for Jim to have a look at him. We hadn’t actually seen him play but wow he was brilliant.

"For all the showmanship he had – Simon was a real hard-worker and he wasn’t bothered about his ego in terms of his team-mates. The first few games saw question marks over him too. Could he fit in? After the first three games people weren’t convinced.

"We went to Kilmarnock for the fourth game of the season and I will always remember Yogi Bear (John Hughes) was playing at striker for us and he finally went back to centre-half and it allowed Simon to take up this perfect position just off the left.

"He scored a magnificent goal in that game and he never looked back. His partnership with Sammy McGivern was brilliant. The fans loved him and he was the type of footballer you wanted to go and watch. Some of the things he did in a Falkirk shirt was extraordinary.

"He was a top English player at one time and you really could see that. So many players that season made a big impact but Simon did just have something quite special about him.

"I even took him to Dundee afterwards to be the manager there because of how highly I rated him as a man. Falkirk didn’t want him anymore which was a mystery to me.”

Holmes departure from his boyhood club also came as a bit of a mystery to many.

After leading the club back to the top-flight, he was just as quickly back to being a supporter when co-owners George Deans and Wilson Young wanted a change in direction.

And that led him to step down down as a director and chairman on the eve of the 1991-92 campaign – with Hamish Deans his replacement.

On his exit from Falkirk, Holmes admitted: “I felt I’d done exactly what had been asked of me as chairman. That was the main thing for me. I had done the job I had set out to do.

"I wasn’t being paid by the club. I was simply doing it out of my affection for Falkirk in my spare time away from my own business commitments with the Lawrence Group.

"It was becoming clear to me that I wouldn’t have the same level of influence and authority to run the football operations of the club going forward and that wasn’t going to work.

"It was tough because I had a great relationship with Jim (Jefferies) and I was certain that we could kick on further and really begin to build a team and club that could stay in the Premier Division for a very long time.”

Looking forward to now – there are some striking similarities to Holmes’ spell as chairman.

In John McGlynn, another Musselburgh man, the Bairns have a manager who has transformed not only the team on the park – but the club off it. Supporters finally feel they have their club back again after suffering years of failure across the board.

And it could have been all so different.

When Callum Fordyce scored Airdrie’s fifth goal against Falkirk in the Championship play-off semi-final first leg back in May 2023, it felt like there was no way back for McGlynn.

Yes his team had reached Hampden and saved the club financially for another season – but the job was to get the Bairns back to the second tier and the team shipped seven goals over two legs to totally blow it.

"I would have been a massive mistake to bin him,” Holmes said. “The board deserved real credit. The easy answer was to let him go and tell him thanks for his efforts. It takes guts to actually turn around and say ‘we really trust in this man to take us forward – we will keep backing him because we know it will turn good’.

"It does remind me of my time as chairman. There was a wave of emotion and there had to be a bit of realism involved. John had the start of a good team but he needed to finish off what he was wanting to build.

"The main thing for me was that he rekindled the bond between the fans and the players. That is worth its weight in gold and I think the board will have been very aware of that.

“He has a young, vibrant team and to see Falkirk win an unbeaten league title was quite something. I am up in Crail now but from afar I was proud to be a Falkirk fan again and I am sure so many others felt the same. That is all down to John and his team for what they have done."

The Bairns are now chasing a double promotion and another league title with top-flight football looking more and more likely as the weeks go on.

And Holmes says that reaching the Premiership now means even more than that it did back than when he was at the helm.

He said: “Falkirk are a top division club. Or at least they should be. The size of the club and support deserves that but you have to earn it on the pitch.

"My biggest thing in business and in football has always been that you need to live within your means and the current board are doing a brilliant job of that. You can see that is how they work and the manager isn’t one for taking the huff.

"Getting to the top division now means the world. The way football works now is all the money goes to the top. If Falkirk can get there I reckon they’ll stay there.”

Former Falkirk chairman David Holmes' book One Voice is available to purchase at: https://onevoicebook.co.uk/