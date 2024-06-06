Cricket: Stenhousemuir's recently-formed women's team play in first ever match

Stenhousemuir’s recently-formed women’s team played their first ever match at The Tryst last Sunday – and the squad are already making plans to join a league (Photo: Sonja Blietschau)

A recently-formed women’s cricket team celebrated playing their first proper match over the weekend.

Stenhousemuir’s new women’s team, which has been around since the start of the year, faced the LocHire’s club’s social side on Sunday at The Tryst.

And despite eventually losing out, team member Yvonne Weir, who single-handedly kickstarted the project in earnest back in November last year by noting down the names of people interested in the idea, reckons that they were the real winners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We’ve come a long way. That was our first time playing hardball and I think we were all sharing a lot of nerves actually,” team manager Weir said.

Stenhousemuir’s recently-formed women’s team played their first ever match at The Tryst last Sunday – and the squad are already making plans to join a league (Photo: Sonja Blietschau)

"We had only been playing hardball for a few weeks. We’ve made the first step now and even although we lost it felt like the biggest win – we are already thinking about the future in terms of actually playing in a proper league.

"We’ve already gone from plastic bats in Larbert High School to playing front of a crowd at the Tryst.”

Explaining how the formation of the women’s team came about, Weir explained: “My son plays cricket in the junior section and Tom (Dickson) the club president basically mentioned that it would be good if we had a women’s team at the AGM last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I did play cricket a long, long time ago at school but I hadn’t thought much about playing again but Tom was really up for trying to make something happen. In November, I went around all the mums and managed to get a list of names.

Stenhousemuir’s recently-formed women’s team played their first ever match at The Tryst last Sunday – and the squad are already making plans to join a league (Photo: Sonja Blietschau)

“Fast forward to January and we engaged with Cricket Scotland and got the ball rolling. They were really helpful and we had some training sessions. The first session had nine people.

"We had people who hadn’t played cricket at all really. But everyone really enjoyed it and we quickly had a team captain in Divya Manickavelu, who had played back in India but hadn’t since she came to Scotland.

"The nine of us just had a total blast and it was such a positive environment. As of our last training session, we’re now at 19 people which is fantastic.”