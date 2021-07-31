Cove Rangers v Falkirk: Development squad player to make Bairns debut in starting line up at Balmoral Stadium

Jaime Wilson leads the line for Falkirk with Anton Dowds and Aidan Keena on the bench

Robbie Mutch starts in goals as 18-year old left back Cammy Williamson, who was signed as a development squad player this summer, will make his debut in the starting line up as part of a back four consisting of Ben Hall, Paul Dixon and captain Gary Miller.

Craig McGuffie and Charlie Telfer are the central midfield paring with Seb Ross, Aidan Nesbitt and Callumn Morrison in front supporting lone striker Jaime Wilson.

The Bairns have attacking options on the bench with strikers Aidan Keena, Anton Dowds and Ben Weekes acompained by midfielder Steven Hetherington, defenders Leon McCann and Mackenzie Lemon and back up keeper Paddy Martin.

Missing out are defenders Ryan Williamson and Brad McKay.

Sheerin confirmed at Friday’s pre-match press conference that, even though they would be free from isolation, certain players would not feature in the squad after not being able to train for ten days.

Cove Rangers give a debut to former Aberdeen right back Shay Logan, who only signed earlier in the week while former Ross County duo Iain Vigurs and Ross Draper also make the starting XI for the hosts.

Today’s match at the Balmoral Stadium kicks off at 3:00pm and the referee will be Alan Newlands.

Cove Rangers: Gourlay, Neill, Milne, Ross, Yule, Megginson, Draper, Vigurs, Leitch, Fyvie, Logan. Subs: McKenzie, Scully, strachan, Watson, Higgins, McAllister, Anderson.