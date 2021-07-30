Sheerin wary of threat posed by big spenders Cove after difficult week for Falkirk

Paul Sheerin and the coaching staff have been able to "knuckle down" and do extra analysis work on Cove but the players have not been able to train as a group

The Falkirk players who were identified as close contacts and have been isolating will go straight in to the squad after just one training session on Friday and the five who returned positive Covid-19 tests, despite coming out of isolation in time for kick off, will not be in contention having not participated in any training.

These circumstances would put the Bairns at an obvious disadvantage against any club and this weekend will be facing the pre-season title favourites away from home.

Sheerin, who had plenty of dealings with Cove in his capacity as Aberdeen FC’s Development Coach the past few seasons, says he knows it’s an already tough test made even more difficult.

"I got to a few of their games last year," said Sheerin.

"I know Paul relatively well, how he works and the demands he puts on his players, and they'll be rubbing their hands to get us at this stage of the season with what we've been through.

"They were second in the league last year and I'm sure they'll log to go one better this year and be up amongst it.

"They've added brilliant experience with Vigurs, Draper and Logan adding to the squad they had in place already.

"We know it'll be tough but we'll do all we can to get the result I'm sure Falkirk fans will be looking for."

The additions of Iain Vigurs, Ross Draper and Shay Logan, who were all playing Premiership football last season, has further bolstered an already impressive roster of players at former Falkirk boss Hartley’s disposal.

For Sheerin, he believes a combination of larger than average cheque book for a League 1 side as well as ambitious long term plans is what has attracted these players to the Balmoral Stadium.

"Obviously they've thrown money at these players, there's no getting away from that.

"I don't know what sort of figures they deal with up there but I've got a pretty strong idea it will be better money than we pay for those three (Draper, Vigurs and Logan).

"It would be tough for us to compete for that type of player in the market Cove have shopped in.

"From our point of view, building a squad, we've gone down a totally different route, we've gone a bit younger with players who hopefully have a desire to get back up the leagues either with Falkirk or to put themselves in the shop window and better themselves.

"It's a different pathway we've taken to Cove with signings, it is what it is, they've chanced their luck and managed to get them in.

"They're not players we were in the market for, for different reasons, but the fact they've managed to attract them to their club speaks volumes for Paul (Hartley).

"Paul has done such a good job in the time he has been there and that was probably a big factor in them joining."

Sheerin also highlighted how the past tens days have gone for the coaching staff and confirmed that the players coming out of isolation tonight would not be considered for selection.

"It's obviously easier to prepare froma staff point of view than a players point of view if you're not training but we've been able to knuckle down and try and get on top of analysis.

"That'll be vital for us now in terms of preparation but it's a lot more difficult as a player when you've not had the luxury to train.

"The most important thing is making sure the players are okay and the boys who were positive have progressively gotten better, thankfully.

"They're all on the mend so fingers crossed they continue to progress and it doesn't affect them as much as it has done certain people.

"They (the five players who tested positive) are able to be involved but it's going to be difficult because they're not out of isolation until midnight tonight (Friday).

"To ask them to play a part would be extremely selfish on my part so that wont be the case because they've not been in the building.