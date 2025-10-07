'Clinical' Stenhousemuir earn praise of assistant boss Brown Ferguson

Stenhousemuir assistant manager Brown Ferguson praised the clinical nature of his side’s finishing when seeing off Montrose 3-1 at home in last weekend’s William Hill League One fixture at Ochilview Park.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Leading 2-0 at half-time thanks to Scott McGill’s right-footed shot from distance and Matthew Aitken’s header, Stenny’s advantage was then halved when Graham Webster netted a penalty awarded for a foul by Finn Robson. But Euan O'Reilly shot home right-footed on 56 minutes to seal a victory which means the Warriors are now second in the table on 17 points from nine matches, only below leaders Hamilton Accies on goal difference.

“It was great to get back to winning ways,” Ferguson told club media post match. “It was a good performance and it's been on the back of a really good run of form.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In terms of the game, obviously the conditions were going to have a big impact on how it was going to go and I felt in the first half a lot of the game was played in their half.

Stenhousemuir assistant boss Brown Ferguson surveying win over Montrose (Pics Michael Gillen)

"We maybe never created as many chances as we would like to but when we did create the chances we've obviously taken them with particularly Scott McGill. It was a great goal and then the second goal was a fantastic delivery from Olly (Oliver Simpson).

"So we limited them to not to a lot really. I can't really recall too many opportunities they had but when we had the opportunities we were clinical.

"Second half, we got off to the worst possible start by conceding a goal early on. But in credit to the group, they came through things really well over that period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Euan's goal was really well taken. So I think over the piece, we deserved to win the game.”

Warriors players celebrate third goal by Euan O'Reilly

Ferguson also praised the strength of Stenny’s squad and the fine recent form of clinching goal hero O'Reilly.

Stenhousemuir get a break from league duties this Saturday as they host Motherwell B in a 3pm kick-off in the group stage of the KDM Evolution Trophy.

The revamped competition – featuring 30 clubs in the initial stage – sees each team play six matches before the top 22 progress to the knockout stages to join the William Hill Championship’s ten teams. Stenny are currently second in the table having won all four of their group games so far.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson said: “If we were to win against Motherwell B I think we would almost guarantee a top six spot. Obviously that's what we're now aiming for. Can we get into that top six so that we're then seeded going into the next round?

Assistant referee Douglas Ross breaks up an altercation between Ross Taylor and Andy Steeves

"So it’s another opportunity to try and build on today, for players to get minutes in the game and we'll just look forward to it and train as normal.

"We'll actually train Thursday this week ahead of the game on Saturday and hopefully come away with three points.”