Championship title odds: Falkirk fourth favourites with John McGlynn's ex-side front-runners
The Bairns started as second favourites when the market opened yesterday behind the Stark’s Park outfit – who missed out on promotion last term via the play-offs – with Ian Murray’s team 10/3 to lift the second tier trophy.
As of today (Thursday, July 4), history-making Falkirk come back into the Championship well-backed, with McGlynn’s side priced at 6/1 despite making the step up from the third tier.
If you placed a £10 bet on the Bairns you would recoup £70.
Glasgow side Partick Thistle are second favourites at 4/1 while relegated Livingston, managed by David Martindale, are only rated at 11/2 despite their top-flight status last term.
The Bairns fierce rivals Dunfermline Athletic are priced as 9/1 outsiders.
Speaking ahead of the new season, ex-Raith Rovers boss McGlynn admitted that the Stark’s Park side were likely to be favourites.
"Raith were second by a country mile last season, there was nobody near them,” he told the Falkirk Herald.
"So if you were looking for a favourite, I would suspect that they would be favourites.
"They have made some good signings already, and with the money that they've got I've no doubt that they're going to make even more signings.
"They've had the extra play-off games that you get extra money from, they finished in second place which gets quite good prizemoney, which gives you a chance to go and entice better players to your football club.
"And that gives you a better chance to succeed.
"If you look across most of the leagues, the ones who are spending the most money are the ones who are at the top of it most of the time.”
The full odds for the Championship crown, according to McBookie, are: Raith Rovers 10/3; Partick Thistle 4/1; Livingston 11/2; Falkirk 6/1; Ayr United 13/2; Dunfermline Athletic 9/1; Airdrieonians 10/1; Queen’s Park 16/1; Greenock Morton 20/1; Hamilton Accies 20/1.
