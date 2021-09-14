Camelon overcome Kirkintilloch cup challenge

Sean Stewart on the ball for Camelon against Kirkintilloch. (Pic: Scott Louden)

Goals from Michael Wallace and Mitchell Taylor sealed the win for the Mariners after they had to fight back from a goal down against Stewart Maxwell’s West of Scotland side.

The visitors got off to the perfect start against their East of Scotland Football League Premier Division opponents.

Kirky skipper Scott Walker gave them an early lead from the penalty spot after just eight minutes – and the Rabs could have doubled the score before half-time.

Luke Kelly hit the post and saw another effort go just wide and Kerr McCormick's free-kick brought out a good save from the Camelon keeper.

It was a let off for the home side and it remained 1-0 at half-time.

Into the second half and Camelon equalised through Wallace before Taylor bagged the winner – both goals coming in a five-minute spell – to put the Carmuirs Park side through to the next round.

This weekend and it’s another cup clash for Camelon, this time on their travels, when they face fellow Premier Division side Dunbar United.

The Mariners will be hoping for a repeat of their league meeting back in July when they left New Countess Park with a 1-0 win courtesy of a first half Mitchell Taylor goal on 13 minutes.

It will be a hard match for Camelon, with the sides fairly evenly matched in the league at this stage.

Dunbar sit in ninth place in the table with 15 points, six points ahead of Camelon, though they have played one game more.