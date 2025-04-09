Camelon Juniors secure promotion back to East of Scotland Premier Division

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Camelon Juniors secured their return to the East of Scotland’s top-flight last weekend with five matches to spare.

The table-topping Mariners, now managed to Tam Scobbie, beat Whitehill Welfare 3-0 on the road to seal promotion with results elsewhere going their way.

And they are on course to secure a first league title in 12 years too, with nearest rivals Bo’ness Athletic ten points behind in second spot.

Scott Sinclair grabbed a double against Whitehill with James Finlay rounding off the scoring.

Camelon Juniors have secured promotion back to the East of Scotland Premier Division (Photo: Michael Gillen)

On the performance, Scobbie said: “It could have been a lot of more. We could have made it more comfortable. We had total control of the match.

"After 15-20 minutes of not scoring, we were a little frantic in our play because were weren’t in front but I felt that the goal was always coming.

"We changed the formation today and it really worked. We knew they would play long balls and try for flick-ons on a tough pitch.

"When we did have the ball, we played some great stuff. I’m very happy overall. We want to keep improving.

"We did the fundamentals in the second half. (Dean) Shaw hasn’t had a save to make.

In the East of Scotland Premier Division, Dunipace edged out a 1-0 win at Hutchinson Vale to move three points clear of Haddington Athletic in fourth spot.

Aiden McAvoy scored the goal for Danny Smith’s side on Friday night. The Pace now host bottom club Edinburgh University this Saturday at Westfield.