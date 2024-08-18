Brendan Rodgers: Celtic boss heaps praise on 'incredible' John McGlynn after Falkirk cup draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brendan Rodgers has heaped praise on Falkirk boss John McGlynn – hailing his “incredible” work ethic and mentality after his Celtic team drew the Bairns in the Premier Sports Cup quarter-finals.

The Celtic manager, 51, previously employed McGlynn as part of his backroom team during his first spell in charge of the Glasgow giants, with the Falkirk gaffer playing a key role as his opposition analyst.

And they will now meet again – this time in opposite dugouts when Falkirk travel to the Premiership champions for the final eight league cup tie next month.

Speaking to Premier Sports and Celtic TV after Celtic’s 3-1 win over Hibs in the round of 16, Rodgers called the Bairns boss ‘one of the nicest guys he had ever met’.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has heaped praise on John McGlynn (Pictures: Michael Gillen/National World & Getty Images/Ian MacNicol)

"I’m so happy to see John McGlynn again,” he said. “He is one of the nicest guys I have ever met in my life. He worked so hard for me when he was here (at Celtic) and was a great staff member.

"He is an amazing guy. He went and done a fantastic job at Raith and now he you are seeing him do fantastically well with Falkirk. I look forward to seeing him and we will need to be at our best in the next round.”

The Celtic gaffer also revealed that he had encouraged McGlynn to get back into management – and that he played a part in the 2023-24 PFA Manager of the Year getting the Raith Rovers gig back in 2018.

Rodgers added: "I think he thought his time in management was gone (back then) but I really tried to encourage him to get back in.

"He is a loyal man and his work ethic and mentality is incredible. I wanted to support him and help him as much as I could – I can remember speaking to the Raith Rovers owner at the time and I am just so happy for him.”