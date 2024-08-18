Premier Sports Cup quarter-final draw: Falkirk drawn away to Premiership champions Celtic
John McGlynn’s League One invincibles, who chalked up a 2-0 win over top-flight Hearts on Saturday to seal their place in the league cup’s final eight, will now travel to Glasgow’s East End to take on the champions next month.
And the tie earns a massive financial reward for the Bairns and for boss McGlynn – with the Championship club set to pocket a healthy sum.
Participation in the final eight plus a likely TV facility fee will earn the club nearly £150,000. The gate receipt split will then pocket the club a significant six-figure sum.
Ties will take place on the weekend of Saturday, September 21.
Falkirk last faced Celtic back in 2021 – with the Hoops earning a 3-0 home win in the Scottish Cup third round against Lee Miller and David McCracken’s side.
The match-up will also see McGlynn go up against his old boss in Brendan Rodgers – having worked under the Northern Irishman during his first spell in charge of the Glasgow outfit.
