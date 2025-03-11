Brad Spencer on Dunfermline derby matchwinner, McGlynn's 'incredible' impact and Falkirk's title run-in
The Bairns sit six points clear with a superior goal difference at the top of the William Hill Championship after last Saturday’s 1-0 home win against Dunfermline Athletic.
And with just eight matches remaining – derby day matchwinner Spencer says his team-mates are staying focused even although they are “close” to sealing a top-flight return.
“It was a massive goal for me personally and a massive result for the team,” he said after the victory. “You aren’t always going to play well in derby matches. It is about coming out on top and we did that.
“They threw the kitchen sink at us towards the end but we really should have scored more than one goal.
“That’s three clean sheets in four now and we are coming into a good spell heading into the last eight games. Four home, four away. Each game is a cup final now.
“No-one can deny that we are close. But nothing is done yet until things are mathematical. We’ll stay focused.
“The gaffer (John McGlynn) won’t let us lose that focus. He did that so well last year during the invincible League One win. We didn’t let our standards drop.
“To experience winning a league already is helpful, having that know-how of the nitty-gritty stuff.”
In-form Spencer, who is the Bairns’ top league goalscorer this season with eight, scored his second goal in as many games after just six minutes against the Pars.
He curled home with conviction after latching onto Barney Stewart’s lay-off, and his gaffer likened the effort to Scott Arfield’s trademark strikes against Partick Thistle and Greenock Morton.
“You’d be daft not to pick up on what he does – he has played at such a high level for so long,” Spencer said of his goal. “Barney (Stewart) has gave me the ball. It was great hold up play from him.
“I’ve taken a touch and just tried to get it on target, I’ve used the defender to pass it into the bottom corner. I was delighted to score again, especially as it turned out to be the winner.
“I’ve had another chance to in the second half. I’ve actually shouted on Scotty (Arfield) to dummy it. I caught that one too clean – sometimes you are better not getting a perfect connection on the ball.”
Manager McGlynn and his assistant Paul Smith – who also worked together at Raith during Spencer’s time at Stark’s Park – signed new four-year contracts on the eve of the Dunfermline match.
And 28-year-old Spencer hailed the considerable turnaround they have orchestrated since joining the club back in the summer of 2022.
He said: “Four-year deals don’t really come by that often in the Championship do they? I think that shows how well they have done here.
“It shows how much they have turned the club around. I came here with Raith Rovers and it was a toxic place to play.
“You felt coming as an away player that if you started well the (Falkirk) players would go under.
“We’ve got something special here.”