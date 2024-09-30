Brad Spencer: Falkirk will bounce back and plot new unbeaten run after Raith Rovers defeat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brad Spencer says his Falkirk team-mates are already plotting their next unbeaten run after falling to a 1-0 defeat at Raith Rovers on Saturday.

That loss at Stark’s Park was the Bairns’ first on league duty for 43 matches, ending an incredible history-making run, and the midfielder was proud of how far the team have come since the start of last campaign.

“It’s obviously disappointing after 43 games unbeaten.” he said. “It was a great feat but we obviously knew it wasn’t going to be two years in a row as Invincibles.

“After the first 25 minutes, I thought we played really well and showed a lot of good composure but never really got a clear cut chance.

“We’ve come so far in a short space of time. You saw that with how we played at Celtic Park. We’re a good side and a lot of teams know that. But we never really clicked which is not really something we’ve said about this team for a long time.

“It’s now just about dusting ourselves down and starting something new. We’ve got a big game against Ayr who are flying so that’s a scalp for us to try and claim.

“It will be good to get back home after five away games. We’ve got two games in hand on Ayr and we know this league, It was never going to be smooth sailing all the way.

“It’s about not getting too high or too low. Even last season, when we drew a game or didn’t play particularly well we knew we would bounce back.

“It’s about showing character now and doing that again."

The run ended at the hands of Spencer’s former club Raith – but he didn’t buy into any idea that the Kirkcaldy club had extra motivation to take down Falkirk’s record with so many ex-Stark’s Park men on the Bairns’ books.

He said: “Yeah, so-so, maybe. This is always a tough place to come. It’s a hard pitch to play on at times, Raith are a good team and the league table doesn’t really show the type of quality they’ve got at the moment.

“They didn’t do as well as they did last season for no reason. It was always going to be tricky for us after playing at Celtic last Sunday and having a day’s less rest.

“We just never really got going as we should have.”

With over 1,700 fans cheering the team off the park despite the run ending, Spencer hailed the supporters for their “immense” backing of the team over his time at the club since joining.

“Even last Sunday, the support they brought to Celtic Park was immense,” he said. “They gave us a great reception even after losing 5-2 and they did the same at Raith.

“Ever since I’ve come into the club, they have backed us. They were a massive part of the unbeaten run.

"I thought we were going to get a late equaliser for them at the end but it just didn’t happen. They’ve been exceptional for us.”