Boost for Falkirk FC as key defender signs two-year contract extension

By Craig Goldthorp
Published 4th Apr 2025, 12:00 BST
Tom Lang signs new deal with Falkirk until June 2027 in the company of manager John McGlynn and his assistant Paul Smith (Pics by Michael Gillen)Tom Lang signs new deal with Falkirk until June 2027 in the company of manager John McGlynn and his assistant Paul Smith (Pics by Michael Gillen)
Tom Lang signs new deal with Falkirk until June 2027 in the company of manager John McGlynn and his assistant Paul Smith (Pics by Michael Gillen)
Falkirk FC were boosted today (Friday) when centre-back Tom Lang penned a new two-year contract with the club until June 2027.

Lang, 27, who has played 43 times and scored seven goals for Falkirk since first joining in the summer of 2023, was part of the imperious defence that saw Falkirk win League One as Invincibles last year.

He has been restricted to seven appearances this term due to injury but has played the full 90 minutes in each of the Bairns’ last five outings in the William Hill Championship. He scored his first goal of the season in Falkirk’s 4-0 win away to Queen’s Park.

Falkirk manager John McGlynn said of the deal: “We are delighted that Tom has signed a new two-year contract. Since coming back from his injury he has shown great professionalism and a great attitude.

Prior to joining Falkirk, Tom Lang spent two years at Raith RoversPrior to joining Falkirk, Tom Lang spent two years at Raith Rovers
Prior to joining Falkirk, Tom Lang spent two years at Raith Rovers

"He is the type of player we want to continue working with, given his attributes and everything about Tom, he is an absolute 100 per center, and his commitment is second to none.

“I’m sure that he is going to get even better now that he can get more game time and a fresh start next season, and he will be able to go out and play at whatever level we find ourselves. The extension is thoroughly deserved and having Tom here next season is more good news for the club.”

