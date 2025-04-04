Boost for Falkirk FC as key defender signs two-year contract extension
Lang, 27, who has played 43 times and scored seven goals for Falkirk since first joining in the summer of 2023, was part of the imperious defence that saw Falkirk win League One as Invincibles last year.
He has been restricted to seven appearances this term due to injury but has played the full 90 minutes in each of the Bairns’ last five outings in the William Hill Championship. He scored his first goal of the season in Falkirk’s 4-0 win away to Queen’s Park.
Falkirk manager John McGlynn said of the deal: “We are delighted that Tom has signed a new two-year contract. Since coming back from his injury he has shown great professionalism and a great attitude.
"He is the type of player we want to continue working with, given his attributes and everything about Tom, he is an absolute 100 per center, and his commitment is second to none.
“I’m sure that he is going to get even better now that he can get more game time and a fresh start next season, and he will be able to go out and play at whatever level we find ourselves. The extension is thoroughly deserved and having Tom here next season is more good news for the club.”
