Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter reveals key changes to his approach ahead of pre-season and new Lowland League campaign.

Bo’ness United boss Stuart Hunter has revealed that his new-look squad for the upcoming Scottish Lowland Football League campaign is one that he feels can challenge up the top end of the division.

The Newtown Park side finished 12th last term in what was the BU icon’s second season at the helm - having previously guided the club to an impressive top three finish. And finishing in mid-table was simply not good enough in the eyes of the former defender.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, he said: “I’m happy with the how the team is building up ahead of the new season. There has been a bit of a rebuild as you would expect because I made it clear that I wasn’t happy with how we finished last season. We ended off 12th which isn’t acceptable for a Bo’ness team. We have tried to bring in players that I think will take us back in the right direction and improve us. The season petered out which is something that really irked me - we had a squad that shouldn’t have been finishing 12th.

“We are fully expecting to be challenging up that top end of the league although we know how difficult it will be with the likes of Clydebank and Bonnyrigg coming into the Lowland League. The sword will fall on me if we don’t start off well. Consistency was our big issue last season and we need to fix that because patchy form leaves you in mid-table. We’ve not declared any of our new signings yet but we like to do things properly and wait until boys are in the door at Newtown. We have six or seven confirmed and I am still talking to a few others.”

Looking back on last season, Hunter admitted that he got some things wrong, and that he has taken a slightly difference approach this summer - namely with pre-season training and loan players within his squad.

He revealed: “Pre-season will be key for us. That is one thing I have focused on looking back on last season. I felt we were rusty and not up to speed so the players will be fitter when they come back for pre-season this weekend. That will allow us to work on sharpness quicker rather than general fitness work. We looked sluggish last summer. Our core fitness will be better.

“We have lined up a good pre-season. Another thing I felt we did wrong last summer was go up against too many strong opponents. We’ve made it a little less intensive. We went with all top teams last year but this time around we have more of a mixture that builds up to let us bed us a little.

“We brought in too many loan players. It is great giving young laddies in to give them a chance playing men’s football. But when you are trying to bleed so many of them it can become difficult. I think we need a bit of continuity. My focus has been on building a robust, in-house squad first and foremost.”

Bo’ness will play in the Lowland League this season alongside the likes of East Stirlingshire and Linlithgow Rose. There will be no relegation this term ahead of reconstruction for season 2026/27.