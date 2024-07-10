Bo'ness United ace JJ Henderson at cup draw (Pic Craig Watson)

Bo’ness United midfielder JJ Henderson is excited at landing an away tie against Rangers B later this month, in Monday’s SPFL Trust Trophy first round draw.

Having finished third in the Scottish Lowland Football League last season, United and five other clubs from that division earned a spot in the Trust Trophy, taking their place along with 11 Premiership B teams and five Highland League clubs.

“It’s a tough game (against Rangers B) but an exciting challenge,” BU ace Henderson, 24, told the Falkirk Herald.

"I think after last year and the success we had, we’re just delighted to be involved.

"I think for ourselves it will be a tough test but it’s one as a player that you relish.”

If the BUs get past ’Gers’ second string successfully, they will earn a trip to SPFL League Two side Clyde in the second roundon the midweek of August 13 and 14.

Henderson added: "After last year, I think Clyde will be looking to build strongly. Facing them in August maybe wouldn’t be the greatest timing but we’re just happy to show Rangers B what Bo'ness United are first of all and if we get through to face Clyde that’s a bonus for us.

"For us it’s about starting the season properly and hopefully building on the momentum that we gathered from last season and seeing where it takes us.

"I think we’ve got a good squad with players that have shown they’re capable of competing at the top end of the Lowland League. We’re hard working, honest and competitive.