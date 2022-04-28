Bo'ness Athletic four points clear after pair of wins

Tiwi Daramola in action for Bo'ness Athletic (Pic by Scott Loudon)

Hitman Tiwi Daramola moved onto the 50 goal mark for the season, scoring twice with 52 strike partner Scott Sinclair also scoring a double.

Boss Willie Irvine was pleased to have picked up three points ahead of a tough end to the season.

Athletic face a double-header against second title rivals Whitburn starting away from home on Tuesday night before facing them at home on Saturday.

He said: “It was a good win for us and we weren’t under any real pressure. It was good for Tiwi to hit the 50 goal mark alongside Scott up top and to have two players score over 100 goals in amazing.

"They’ve both had injuries too and to be honest they have missed half of the matches between them, which makes it even more remarkable.”

“We’re a point ahead and we have a game in hand, so we have that little bit of security in that sense.

"With just five games to go we can really make our own destiny and having it in our own hands is down to our performances of late.

"Every side up the top end is playing each other and it could be one of them, the league could go down to the final day.

"Someone has to drop points along the way.”