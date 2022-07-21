Bo'ness Athletic: Former players star for SPFL sides

Bo’ness Athletic boss Willie Irvine says the recent exploits of former players Dylan Paterson and Cammy Williamson show the club in a positive light.

By Ben Kearney
Thursday, 21st July 2022, 12:06 pm
Former Athletic star Dylan Paterson (Photo: SNS Group)
Both were included in the first SPFL team of the week of the campaign, after they respectively helped Arbroath and Annan Athletic pick up victories in the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

Paterson has now scored two goals in two matches, while Williamson has helped the League 2 outfit stay top of their group.

"It just shows you what can happen if you come to this club," Irvine said. “Scott Sinclair is also at Cowdenbeath, so that is three of our players last season involved in a top competition.

"We want the same to happen again this year.”

