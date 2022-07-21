Bo'ness Athletic: Former players star for SPFL sides

Former Athletic star Dylan Paterson (Photo: SNS Group)

Both were included in the first SPFL team of the week of the campaign, after they respectively helped Arbroath and Annan Athletic pick up victories in the Premier Sports Cup group stages.

Paterson has now scored two goals in two matches, while Williamson has helped the League 2 outfit stay top of their group.

"It just shows you what can happen if you come to this club," Irvine said. “Scott Sinclair is also at Cowdenbeath, so that is three of our players last season involved in a top competition.