Bo’ness Athletic ace Chris Ogilvie still targets more after scoring four goals in East of Scotland King Cup final win over Leith Athletic.

It isn’t very often you score a goal in a cup final, let alone four, but Bo’ness Athletic ace Chris Ogilvie was still chasing more after playing a key role in his side’s East of Scotland King Cup final success last Saturday.

Willie Irvine’s Premier Division-bound team rounded off their promotion-winning campaign by thrashing Leith Athletic 6-1 in Blackburn - with midfielder Ogilvie putting on a show. Michael Weir grabbed Athletic’s other two goals with Kayne Paterson scoring a late consolation from the penalty spot for the capital outfit.

Speaking to the Falkirk Herald, he revelled in another season with silverware having been part of the club’s journey from the very bottom of the East of Scotland league system to the top.

Ogilvie wanted silverware this season

“It was great to win some silverware again,” he said. “We managed to win promotion which was our goal at the start of the season but getting the win over the line today continues our record of brining home trophies. We are all delighted with that and the club wants to keep chasing silverware. We have continually performed well in cup competitions over the past few years.”

Chris Ogilvie wheels away after scoring for Bo'ness Athletic during Saturday's King Cup final victory | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

“I haven’t actually played as well as I would like looking back on the end of the season, I had an injury and haven’t been at the top of my game. It was nice today to get the goals and help the team out but I still let a few goals out there. That sounds daft but I want more from myself still. I have to thank the boys around me because I have scored four goals because of the work they have put in around me. They’ve set me up and gave me space.”

Athletic understand difficulty of top flight

Athletic and Ogilvie are now looking forward to top-flight football next season having completed their remarkable rise. They’ll face the likes of local rivals Camelon Juniors and Dunipace alongside a host of established East of Scotland giants as they look to once again battle at the top-end of the table. But Ogilvie says the squad will taking it one game at time in a much tougher environment.

He said: “We will go into next season stronger than this season. But it will be tough. We’ve got our core and the dressing room is full of good boys which helps massively. To be fair, we are taking it game by game next year, it will be difficult. The Premier Division is a massive step up. We are under no illusions that it will be much tougher. Cup games are a one off. Week to week, you have to be at but we know that we can compete.”