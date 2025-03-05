Barney bags first goal as much-changed Bairns move three clear after Airdrie win

Falkirk striker Barney Stewart celebrates scoring his first Bairns' first-team goal to make it 3-0 against Airdrieonians (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

Falkirk manager John McGlynn has expressed his delight for Barney Stewart after the striker scored his first goal for the Bairns’ first-team during Tuesday night’s 3-0 victory over Airdrieonians in the William Hill Championship.

The English student, 20, signed for Falkirk last October from Heriot-Watt University’s East of Scotland First Division side – and he has been involved in McGlynn’s top team since joining up permanently in January.

Substitute Stewart rounded off a comfortable win in North Lanarkshire with 13 minutes remaining, getting the better of Kieran Wright in net to head home Calvin Miller’s cross.

"It is huge for him – it will give him a massive lift,” McGlynn beamed.

Falkirk's Gary Oliver wheels away after an own goal hands the Bairns a 1-0 lead away to Airdrieonians (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

"He's a great character. He's a brilliant boy. We know that he can get us goals.

"We're delighted to have him at the football club. He'll be buzzing. He'll be smiling from ear to ear.

"He generally has a smile on his face most of the time anyway so it'll be a big smile tonight.”

The boss made five changes from Saturday’s disappointing 2-2 draw at Hamilton Accies, and he said it was “interesting” how his side performed, with the likes of Sean Mackie and Tom Lang impressing.

Falkirk's Liam Henderson and Airdrie's Liam McStravick in action during Tuesday night's match (Photo: Craig Foy/SNS Group)

McGlynn said: “It was interesting. We put (Liam) Henderson back to midfield to beef us up a bit.

“Miller (Thomson) did alright. We brough Aidan Nesbitt on just because he was a better option for us in terms of knowing how we could defend without the ball.

“The wingers always get invovled and give us something in attacking areas.”

On the performance, which saw an own goal from Aidan Wilson and a Brad Spencer cross outsmart the goalkeeper in the first half, McGlynn added: "We never looked like losing a goal.

"We won 3-0 so you have to be happy with that outcome for sure.

"In the second half particular we were convincing. First half, Airdrie had quite a lot of the ball around the edges of our box.

"It did look like they would threaten to do something but it never came to anything.

"Gary Oliver has done to well to nip in and get us the opener.

For the second, Brad (Spencer) has had the wind help him a little, but it is something we do work on in training.

"I think that’s his 3,555th attempt at that one! Luckily it gave us a cushion.

"Any threat from them went away really in the second half and we could have added more goals."