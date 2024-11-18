Bairns' bouncebackability will come to the fore again after Livi loss, urges Liam Henderson

Liam Henderson reckons his team-mates will bounce back from last Saturday's defeat at Livingston (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Falkirk ace Liam Henderson says his team-mates need to ‘block out the noise’ and forget about any premature thoughts of winning promotion to the William Hill Premiership.

The Bairns lost 1-0 at title rivals Livingston last Saturday, with the gap at the top of the Championship now just three points.

And the makeshift centre-back, 28, admitted the performance simply wasn’t up to scratch.

“We are all gutted in there, it was a hard one to take,” he said. “We weren’t good enough - personally myself either. As a team we didn’t play the way we wanted to play.

“They kind of made us do that, so fair play to them. It’s hard coming here on the surface but we’re not making excuses. We weren’t good enough.

"We saw from the first minute - Jamie Brandon puts a tackle, a sore one, in on Brad - and it kind of set the tone from there.

“We played into their hands. The boy (Tete Yengi) scores a worldly to be fair and there’s not much in it from there.

“Livi have been doing really well. They’ve only been beaten once. They’ve drawn a lot of games so they’re a hard team to beat.

“We didn’t create a lot, a couple into the keeper’s hands but nothing that really threatened them.”

On the Bairns’ title aspirations, he added: “We need to just focus on a game at a time. There’s a lot of noise saying you’re going to win the league, you’re going to the Premiership.

“But that’s a wee reminder of how hard this league is. Forget about winning the league for now. It’s about the next game, the next game.”

Falkirk now travel to Queen’s Park on Friday night, and Henderson says the Bairns’ bounceback ability will come to the fore again.

After the first defeat of the campaign at Raith Rovers in September, John McGlynn’s side won five and drew two before heading to West Lothian.

“We got beaten at Raith and since then went on a seven or eight game unbeaten streak,”

“When the boys face a defeat, we bounce back. We get back on the training pitch, we’ve a tough game against Queen’s Park on Friday.

“We’ve got a good dressing room in there. So it’s not going to change us, it’s not going to make us not play the way that we play.

“So we will dust ourselves down and go again.”