Falkirk deny having been snubbed in hunt for manager as recruitment process continues

Former co-managers Lee MIller and David McCracken at a training session at the Falkirk Stadium last month (Photo by Alan Harvey/SNS Group)

The League One club parted ways with Miller and McCracken last month after a string of disappointing results saw them not only fail to retain top spot but also even to make this season’s Championship play-offs, consigning them to at least another year in Scottish football’s third tier.

Sporting director Gary Holt, manager of the Bairns from 2013 to 2014, has been in interim charge since then as the club look for a new boss.

Former Bairns player Neil McCann was reported to have snubbed an approach from the club in favour of taking up a new job at a football agency and Celtic legend Peter Grant has also been linked with the post, but the club have rubbished those reports, insisting they haven’t offered the job to anyone although they admit having sounded out prospective candidates to help draw up a shortlist from scores of applications.

BBC Scotland pundit Neil McCann during the Scottish Premiership play-off final second-leg match between Dundee and Raith Rovers at the former's Dens Park ground on Saturday (Photo by Mark Scates/SNS Group)

“No candidate has been offered the position, contrary to recent speculation in the media,” said a spokesperson for the club.

Interviews with prospective new gaffers were expected to get under way this week, though, so an announcement might well be forthcoming before the month is out.

“The deadline for submitting applications for the Falkirk head coach position has now passed,” added the spokesperson.

“More than 100 applications for the role were received from across the globe, and we are grateful to everyone who applied for their interest in our club.

“All of the candidates have been assessed against a number of criteria, including football and coaching experience and personal characteristics, that the club identified were important for the role.

“We have already carried out some exploratory conversations and due diligence checks on candidates to help further inform our decision-making.

“As a result, we now have a shortlist of candidates that we intend to speak with further and put through a formal interview process.

“We will keep supporters updated as the process develops.”

South Lanarkshire-born Miller, 38 today, and Glaswegian McCracken, 39, had been in joint charge at the Falkirk Stadium since Ray McKinnon’s sacking in November 2019.