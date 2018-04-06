Falkirk’s top sporting stars recognised

The annual Falkirk and District Sports Council Awards were held in Falkirk Town Hall on March 29.

The ceremony recognised the top sports individuals and teams from the local area across 2017 with another outstanding honours list.

Top award of the evening went to judo’s Jay Proctor from the Yamarashi club in Larbert.

A total of 14 sports awards were up for grabs including the Falkirk Herald Professional Sports Personality of the Year, voted for by readers of the newspaper and voted for via www.falkirkherald.co.uk.

Taking that prize was racing driver Christie Doran.

Other top prizes went to Neil Sharp, Fiona Matheson, Lewis Simpson, John Bunyan and Central Girls Football Academy and Falkirk Fury basketball club. Dora Crudge Memorial went to Aaron Callahan as young coach of the year.

The event was opened by Provost Billy Buchanan who extended congratulations not just to the nominees for the various awards, but to their support network around them – family, coaches, teachers, mentors and friends.

As with previous years, the ceremony combined with the Falkirk Arts and Civic Council Awards and all in the Town Hall were entertained by Inov8 Dance group and later to a display from Children’s Theatre Bo’ness.

This gallery features all the winners from this year’s Sports Council Awards, including several national and international champions on a night of great pride and celebration of the district’s sporting achievements.