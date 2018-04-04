Judo player Jay delighted to take sword to Stenhousemuir

Jay Proctor spent half of 2017 on the sidelines, but his results on his return for the final six months of the year landed him the Falkirk Sports Council Wilkinson Sword.

The judo player, from Stenhousemuir, took a gold at the Welsh Open and silver in the British Championships for the small Yamarashi club based in Larbert.

He told The Falkirk Herald: “I can’t believe this award. I’m only a judo person! It’s such a small sport, and I’m getting a massive award like that! I don’t know where I’ll keep it.

“I was injured for six months of last year. The Welsh was my first tournament at a new weight category and it’s been good since into this year.

“Yamarashi is a small but powerful club. There’s good people there – I have good training partners.”

One, his sister Kirsten, was also on the stage as a runner-up on the night.

Jay, who will play for Judo Scotland later this year, added: “We’ll be having a word with our mum! She had some time off too but came back to be Scottish champion which is crazy. We practice together and bounce off one another – it’s good, and the award is great for her.”