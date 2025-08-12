Falkirk Indoor Bowling AGM for new season

The AGM for FIBC is just around the corner on Wednesday, August 20, 7pm for 7.30pm, quickly followed by the start of the new Indoor season. In order to take the club forward the club has developed some new initiatives which we hope will be endorsed at the AGM.

Daytime Leagues start Monday, September 8.

The daytime leagues have dropped the age requirement and are now open leagues which any members can join. These leagues have male and female members, although we still provide for a women only league on a Tuesday afternoon.

Daytime Leagues run 0930 to 1400 on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. The Ladies League is from 1400 -1600 on a Tuesday.

Membership Fees

The General Committee propose no increase for season 2025-26 with a sliding scale for new members as follows: 1st year approx. 1/3rd of the annual fee; 2nd year approx. 2/3rds of the annual fee; this is a one-time offer as of 25/26 season. 3rd year: Full fees.

The club will welcome anyone who wants to play, from beginner to experienced player and will aim to get them placed in a team if that is what they want. Coaching is available to those that want it, and there is availability to book rinks for practice.

Evening Leagues

Starting later in the month of September to allow those playing in outdoor clubs a chance to complete their season. These leagues will start on Monday week beginning September 22. It would be great if those who are considering playing would get their teams into the office as soon as possible.

In an attempt to get teams to play all their fixtures there will be an entry fee of £30 which is returnable at the conclusion of the season if they have played all games

Monday Triples 1845-2045 - This is a closed competition for members only.

Wednesday Pairs 1845-2045 - This is Open to all members and non-members.

Friday Aussie Pairs 1845-2045 - This is Open to all members and non-members.

Prize money is available for all competitions and will be paid at the end of the season.

Open days

The club will be open for free “come and try” sessions, one on a weekday evening, one on a Saturday and one on a Sunday. We would advertise the dates and times through local press and other information pathways. The events will need volunteers to help run each event.

Juniors

Following our successful schools events last month, in September we’re hoping to host after school try-bowls fun sessions for local schools. Encouraging juniors who attend to join and attend our junior coaching sessions. As with the “Come and Try” sessions we will need volunteers to help run the sessions.