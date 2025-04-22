European Championships for Grangemouth triathletes

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nine individuals from Grangemouth Triathlon Club are heading to Europe to represent Team Great Britain at the upcoming European Championships. Each athlete has committed to their training and worked exceptionally hard in qualification races to earn their place. They will be competing against the fastest age group athletes from all over Europe.

First up is the 2025 European Duathlon Championships, held in Rumia, Poland on the 26th and 27th of April, where Club President Robert Myler and coach Ross Crombie will compete in the Standard Distance Duathlon.

Their race consists of 10 km running, 40 km cycling, then 5 km running. Also competing in Rumia, Poland this weekend are club members Karen Outram and Arran Ritchie, who will be racing in the Sprint Distance Duathlon, covering 5 km running, 20 km cycling, 2.5 km running. At just 17 years of age, Arran is the youngest member of Grangemouth Triathlon Club to qualify for Team GB.

Next up, is the 2025 European Aquathlon Championships, held in Pamplona, Spain on May 15, where Scott Burton, Toni Moore, Ross Crombie, Fiona Bartley, Barry Sturrock and Cat Hutchison will represent Team GB in the Aquathlon Championships. Their event involves a 1km open water swim followed by a 5km run.

Grangemouth Triathletes ready for action in their Team GB colours! (Athletes from left to right - Scott Burton, Toni Moore, Ross Crombie, Fiona Bartley, Barry Sturrock, Robert Myler, Cat Hutchison and Arran Ritchie)

Known as ‘The wee club, with the big heart’, Grangemouth Triathlon Club are celebrating their 10-year anniversary this year, and what a way to start those celebrations. Congratulations to all Grangemouth Triathlon Club athletes who will be representing Team GB in Europe and good luck on race day!