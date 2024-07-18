Cricket: Winning weekend for LocHire Stenhousemuir

Stenhousemuir CC stock (Picture: Alan Murray)

Last weekend was a better one for LocHire Stenhousemuir as both the first and second teams won their league matches, writes Duncan Walker.

The first XI defeated Drumpellier at Langloan while the second XI overcame Glenpark at the Tryst to take them to the top of Western Championship Three.

Stenhousemuir restricted them to 144 for nine off their 50 overs and knocked off the runs for the loss of three wickets.

The Coatbridge side were in trouble from the start, slumping to 33 for four with Zander Smith and Nick Lister each taking two wickets. Lister had the fine figures of two for nine off his ten overs.

There looked to be a bit of a recovery but Callum Grant had Jayathilka leg-before-wicket and also removed Jayasundara and Drumpellier were 79 for six.

Josh Allison did his best to rally the side and put on 35 with Sheroz Mehmood before Danie Rossouw stumped Mehmood off the bowling of Zander Smith.

Allison then took his own score to 39 but Nicky Rodgers nipped out Bukhari and Leslie and Drumpellier could only manage 144 for nine off 50 overs, not a great total.

As ever this season, Stenhousemuir got off to a bad start falling to 17 for three of which Amir Shahzad made 13.

However, once again Danie Rossouw and Zander Smith came to the rescue.

They put on 130 in an unbroken stand for the thir wicket to win the match by seven wickets both ending on 60 not out.

Stenny remain fourth in the Western Premiership One, but only below Drumpellier by a decimal point in a very tight group in the top five.

Meanwhile, the second XI defeated Glenpark, which is the Greenock second XI in a low scoring match at the Tryst.

Stenhousemuir made 133 for eight with skipper Scott Bain making 27 not out.

Glenpark made 107 all out. Ryan Rainsforth took three wickets, Campbell MacKay, William Sneddon and Riaan Van der Spuy took two and Waqar Rauf one.

Earlier in the week, LocHire Stenhousemuir defeated Clackmannan County in the Forth Valley midweek competition. Clackmannan made 102 for nine.

Callum Grant took three wickets and Dennico Hollis, Riaan Van Der Spuy, William Sneddon, Farman Khan and Ryan Rainforth all took a wicket.

On Saturday, the firsts are away to Uddingston.