Cricket season comes to a close for LocHire Stenhousemuir as they finish fourth

LocHire Stenhousemuir’s season is now over (Photo: Alan Murray)

LocHire Stenhousemuir finished their Western Premiership One cricket season with a defeat to Ayr at New Cambusdoon but remained in fourth place in the table - exactly the same position as last year, reports Duncan Walker.

The start was delayed by because of a wet outfield and run-ups and eventually the match was reduced to 43 overs a side.

In wet conditions, Ayr were bowled out for 108 with Callum Grant taking four wickets for only five runs, his best figures of the season. Nick Lister, ever reliable, took two wickets and Husnain Atif, Amir Shahzad and Farhan Haider each took one wicket.

This did not look a great total but with a weakened line-up and difficult conditions it proved too much for the Tryst men and they were all out for 93. Amir Shahzad did his best to see Stenny over the line. He came in to face the second ball of the innings and was last out for 54. The only semblance of support came from Husnain Atif who made ten.

It was overall a satisfactory season with Danie Rossouw, the leading run scorer in the league, and Callum Grant second in the list of wicket takers and the side was again well led by Nicky Rodgers.

Meanwhile, the second XI’s final fixture against Hillhead 3s was called off because of a wet pitch and so they were finally confirmed as winners of West Championship Three.

They should be promoted to the Championship Two unless there is yet another reorganisation of the leagues.

Leading scorer was wicket-keeper Roshan Lal who scored 140 runs and claimed 18 victims behind the stumps. The main strength was in the bowling with Riaan Van der Spuy on 15 wickets.