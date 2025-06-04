Cricket: LocHire Stenhousemuir thwarted again by the weather

Once again, LocHire Stenhousemuir were thwarted by the weather in their quest to challenge for the Western Premiership One title, writes Duncan Walker.

They posted a formidable total of 274 for nine in 50 overs but rain brought the play to a halt with GHK 17 for one. Stenny’s total owed much to professional Yaseen Valli who scored 124, his third century in four league matches. The other batsmen supported him with bits and pieces, the next top scorer being Manas Sahare with 24. A score of 274 looked to be a challenging target but heavy rain fell during the interval.

When play eventually resumed GHK were set 158 to score in 20 overs. They lost a wicket in Zander Smith’s first over but after two overs and one ball the weather closed in and with GHK on 17 for one the match was abandoned.

Last midweek, Stenny lost to Dunfermline Knights in the Forth Valley 20/20 competition. Dunfermline made 158 for seven in their 20 overs with Peter Hamilton and William Sneddon each taking two wickets. LocHire Stenhousemuir replied with 129 for six. Olly Townsend top scored with 39 and Callum Grant made 27.

LocHire Stenhousemuir’s first XI were thwarted again by poor weather last week as their Western Premiership One clash against GHK was abandoned (Photo: Michael Gillen)

They fared better against Kelburne in the Rowan Cup, winning by seven wickets. Kelburne made 107 for three in 20 overs with Nick Lister, Manas Sahare and Callum Grant each taking a wicket. ‘Muir made 112 for three mainly thanks to 43 not out from Amir Shahzad. Zander Smith made 26 and Asad Izaz 26 not out.

On Saturday, the firsts are away to Uddingston and the seconds host Marress.