Cricket: LocHire Stenhousemuir sit in second spot after West of Scotland win

LocHire Stenhousemuir continued their good form in the West Premier Division with a narrow win over McCrea West of Scotland at the Tryst on Saturday afternoon.
By Duncan Walker
Published 29th May 2023, 14:59 BST- 2 min read

They scored 253 for nine in 50 overs and dismissed West of Scotland for 234, with a margin of 19 runs ensuring they sit in second spot in the table despite only joining the top tier this season after promotion last term.

The Stenhousmuir score owed almost everything to Danie Rossouw who scored his first century in the Western Premier Division. He came in with the score on 30 for two with Zander Smith and Dennico Hollis both out.

He lost John Vaughan-Davies with the score on 37 and thereafter received little support from the middle order. Callum Grant who made 23 helped bring the total up to 150 for seven. He also received great support from Nick Lister – who made 32 in a stand of 75 for the ninth wicket.

LocHire Stenhousemuir currently sit in second spot in the Western Premier Division (Stock photo: Alan Murray)LocHire Stenhousemuir currently sit in second spot in the Western Premier Division (Stock photo: Alan Murray)
In a fine spell of bowling, Nick Lister picked up two wickets and Zander Smith one, with Lister’s spell of two for 15 off ten overs going a long way to help earn victory.

West of Scotland fought all the way and a fine partnership between Jedhli van Brieses and Moneeb Iqbal looked ominous for Stenhousemuir.

However, Callum Grant bowled van Brieses for 48 and Adeel Raza bowled Iqbal for 84. The away side kept going but were eventually bowled out for 234 with the first ball of the last over.

Nick Lister, Zander Smith and Dennico Hollis each took two wickets on the day while Callum Grant, Adeel Raza and John Vaughan-Davies grabbed one each.

Stenhousemuir also defeated Drumpellier last midweek in the McCulloch Cup. Drumpellier made 95 all out.

Callum Grant took four wickets, Olly Townsend two, Dennico Hollis two and Muhammed Khan and Zander Smith both on one each.

Stenhousemuir made the winning runs without losing a wicket. Danie Rossouw made 65 not out and Zander Smith 28 not out.

Meanwhile, the Tryst outfit’s second XI had a fine win over 4th Clydesdale. They made 239 for five off 40 overs.

Newcomer William Sneddon made 107 while Brian Townsend made 53 and Nikhil Kadyan 25. Clydedale were bowled out for 115.

Husnain Atif took four wickets, Nikhil Kadyan three while Jacquari Grenwood and Ryan Rainsforth grabbed one each.

This Saturday, the first XI are away to Prestwick while the second XI are at home to Woodfarm.

Scoring card

LocHire Stenhousemuir 253 for 9 (D. Rossouw 107; N.Lister 32 0.

McCrea west of Scotland 234 (D.Hollis 2 for 8 ; N.Lister 2 for 15).

2nd LocHire Stenhousemuir 239 for 5 (W. Sneddon 107; B. Townsend 53).

4th Clydedale H.Atif 4 for 23; N.Kadyan 3 for 7 0.

Drumpellier Drumpellier 95 (C.Grant 4 for 17 O.Townsend 2 for 14).

