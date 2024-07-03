Cricket: LocHire Stenhousemuir lose out to league leaders Ayr

South African professional Danie Rossouw and his LocHire Stenhousemuir teammates suffered a disappointing defeat over the weekend to league leaders Ayr (Photo: Michael Gillen)

There was more disappointment for LocHire Stenhousemuir last Saturday as lost at home to Western Premiership leaders Ayr.

The table-toppers are a strong set up but The Tryst side simply failed to set them a challenging total.

One-hundred-and-fifty-three was never going to be enough and the Ayrshire men knocked them off for the loss of four wickets.

Stenhousemuir are missing a few players at the moment but the batting has been very disappointing in truth.

Just as last week, they lost early wickets and were 41 for four, with only Zander Smith in double figures with 11.

Danie Rossouw and Asad Izaz rallied and took the score to 120 when Rossouw was bowled by Noman Ali for 57.

This brought about another collapse and they were soon 129 for eight. A few attacking shots by Raza took the score past 150, with some backing by Farhan Haider who made seven.

Izaz brought up his half century scoring 52 before he became Derval Green’s fourth victim. Haider quickly followed and the side were all out for 153.

Realistically this was never going to be enough but they gave themselves some hope when Zander Smith had the high scoring Michael English caught by Nicky Rodgers at slip without a run on the board.

They did then manage to reduce Ayr to 58 for four with two wickets for Smith and one each for Adil Raza and Callum Grant but Michael Miller and Derval Green took control against a depleted ‘Muir attack and put on 96 unbeaten to win the match.

Despite the defeat, LocHire Stenhousemuir do still remain fourth in Western Premiership table.

Meanwhile, Stenhousmuir’s second XI had another good win away to Glasgow Accies 3s.

Accies made 137 all out and Stenhousemuir made 140 for eight. For Stenhousemuir, Brian Townsend scored 32 and Yakesh Subramanian 29.

In the Accies innings, William Sneddon took six wickets and Campbell Mackay two. They stay in second place in the Western Championship Three table.