Falkirk Fury icon appointed head coach of SLB side Caledonian Gladiators after steading the ship last term as interim boss.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Scotland’s basketball franchise Caledonia Gladiators has appointed club legend Jonny Bunyan as its men’s head coach for the 2025/26 season.

The Falkirk Fury icon, 33, was charged with taking the team during a difficult period last season - and he managed to steady the ship and pick up some impressive wins while also playing for Fury’s all-conquering SBC senior men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonny also captained the full-time Gladiators to their first silverware in two decades when they won the Super League Basketball Trophy final in 2022/23, had been interim head coach at the national club since stepping into the position in January.

Bunyan ‘determined’ to improve Gladiators’ standing

The ex-Scotland point-guard said: “I’m really honoured to be taking on the role of head coach at the Caledonia Gladiators - a team I’ve had such a huge connection with over the years. The club means a lot to me and my family – my brother Keith played for the club for six years and also lifted silverware here – and we’ve supported the club my whole life. It’s like a second home for me. It was a tough season for our men’s team last season, but I’m determined to improve results and see us perform to the levels I know we’re capable of. The aim now is to get the club back to where it should be – fighting for championships and back up towards the top of the league, putting in good performances in front of our home crowd.”

Jonny Bunyan in action for Falkirk Fury last season | (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Jonny has been associated with the Gladiators for nearly 15 years and recently enjoyed his testimonial season. The club veteran is second in the all-time standings for club appearances with 424 games. The highlight of his time at the club was winning the Super League Basketball Trophy final in 2022/23 when they defeated Cheshire Phoenix 73-70. His brother Keith, 47, previously won the Super League Basketball Playoffs with the club in 2002/03.

Jonny has played for Scotland at every age level, representing his country as they finished fourth at the Commonwealth Games in Australia in 2018, and he has also been picked for Great Britain squads at under-20 level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bunyan wants to showcase Scottish basketball talent

“We want to fly the banner for basketball in Scotland here,” he added. It was obviously challenging stepping into the role of head coach for the first time, but I felt like I really grew into the role and got some good performances from the team towards the end of the season. I believe I can put my own stamp on the team for the new season and make it into an exciting team our fans can be proud of.”

The new head coach hopes to announce new signings within the coming weeks, with recruitment well-underway, and the Playsport-based side will provide updates on those in due course.

Tony McDaid, Caledonia Gladiators chief executive, said: “Everybody at the club has been hugely impressed by Jonny since he stepped into the head coach role earlier this year. He has a real command of the dressing room, and we view Jonny as a natural fit for this role longer term. We know Jonny is a real fan favourite, and we hope this news will be well received by fans as we look forward to the new season.”