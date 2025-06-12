Falkirk Fury celebrate success as basketball club holds annual awards event

With seven national titles, international call-ups, and multiple runner-up finishes, the Larbert High School-hosted awards night was a fitting tribute to the Sony Centre Falkirk-sponsored club’s stellar year. Over 300 attendees celebrated as more than 50 awards were presented.

The top honour of Team of the Year went to the U18 Junior Men for a historic treble—winning the Scottish Cup, Division 1 League, and Play-off Championship. The Senior Men followed closely behind, securing both the League and Play-off titles, narrowly missing their own treble due to an eligibility ruling that saw them exit the Cup at the Final Four stage.

Falkirk Fury’s annual awards event winners

Keith Bunyan earned Club Coach of the Year after coaching the Junior Men to their treble while also captaining the Senior Men—an exceptional dual role. Other nominees included John Bunyan, for guiding the Senior Men and leading Graeme High School’s S3 boys to a Scottish Schools Cup win, and Javon Daniels, recognized for developing young talent across the club.

David Hunter was named Volunteer of the Year for his work coaching the Senior Men 2, assisting the Junior Women, and consistently supporting club travel and training. The Margaret Bunyan Memorial Trophy, honouring long-term service, was awarded to Stewart Dagger for his key role.

Dylan Low, captain of the Junior Men, received Club Player of the Year. A Fury player since primary school, he has become a top scorer, elite defender, and respected leader, gaining national development recognition. The Provost Trophy for Young Coach of the Year went to Phillip Wilson, who balances playing for Senior Men 2 while coaching in the U14, U16, and U18 Lothian Leagues. Jonny Bunyan earned the International/National Award for becoming head coach of the Caledonia Gladiators.

Special K Endeavour Awards were given to Poppy Duncan (Coaching/Table), Bethany Sneddon (Table), and Olivia Mitchell (Table). Star of the Future honours went to Oliver Coffey (Junior Men) and Leila Gillespie (Cadette Women).

Fury stars earn prizes for successful season

Team awards were presented across all age groups. Under-10 Boys: Most Valuable Player was Keir Hunt, with Most Improved going to Cooper Lake. Under-12 Boys: MVP was Lachlan Lyndsey, and Sebastian Condac earned Most Improved. Under-12 Girls saw Isabella Mitchell named MVP and Ava Marquis Most Improved. Under-14 Boys awards went to Jaime Gonzales (MVP), Aiden Tran (Most Improved), and Quinn Fitzgerald (Players’ Player). For the Under-14 Girls, MVPs were joint winners Jodie Lambert and Ruby Cruickshanks, with Katie Corbett (Most Improved) and Scarlett Smith (Players’ Player) also recognized. Cadet Men 1 awards went to Taylon Ertekin (MVP), Nathan Cole (Most Improved), and Will Claydon (Players’ Player), while Cadet Men 2 awards went to Fraser Blair (MVP) and Emmanuel Awoyemi (Most Improved). In the Cadette Women category, Leila Gillespie won MVP, Tia Quinn was Most Improved, and Hannah Johnson received the Players’ Player award. Junior Men 1 saw Dylan Low (MVP), Taylan Ertekin (Most Improved), and Andrew Henderson (Players’ Player) recognised. Junior Men 2 awards went to Calum McDevitt (MVP) and Joshua Smith (Most Improved). Junior Women awards included Rachel Dagger (MVP), Leila Gillespie (Most Improved), and Poppy Duncan (Players’ Player). Senior Men 1 honours went to Ali Fraser (MVP), Murray Hendry (Most Improved), and Ed Potter (Players’ Player). Senior Men 2 awards went to Lewis Nairn (MVP) and Phillip Wilson (Most Improved). In the Senior Women 1 team, Lucy Rafferty was named MVP, Natalia Kucharczyk Most Improved, and Abby Rutter Players’ Player. For Senior Women 2, MVP went to Gillian Williamson, with Victoria Hosannah named Most Improved.

The 2024–25 season saw Fury secure seven national titles. The U18 Junior Men completed a treble, and the Senior Men captured both the League and Play-off titles. The Senior Women 2 team won the Lothian League Division 1 and Cup. Runners-up finishes included the U14 Girls in both League and Play-offs, and the U18 Junior Women in the League.

Fury’s affiliated schools also had a successful year. Graeme High School’s S3 Boys and Falkirk High School’s Open Boys were crowned Scottish Schools Champions. Braes High School’s Open Girls and Larbert High School’s S1 Boys were runners-up, while St. Margaret’s Primary School won the Falkirk Primary Schools League.

International representation was another highlight, with players selected for Scotland across age groups. U14 players included Ruby Cruickshanks, Jodie Lambert, and Aiden Tran. U15 representatives were Tia Quinn, Jan Adamski, Jay Bunyan, and Will Claydon. U17 call-ups included Bethany Sneddon, Oliver Coffey, and Taylan Ertekin. Individual performances were further recognised with Playoff Final MVPs awarded to Dylan Low (Junior Men), Murray Hendry (Senior Men), and Mario Pizzaro (Scottish Junior Men’s Cup Final).

Special thanks were given to sponsors Sony Centre, Beecopy, RJM Sport, Signs Express, and Zaccerelli for their support, as well as partners Falkirk Council Sports Development, Active Schools, Community Choices Falkirk, Sport Scotland, Basketball Scotland, and JrNBA. The evening closed with appreciation for the venues and people that make Fury’s success possible.

1 . 🏀 Falkirk Fury's annual awards ceremony 🏆 The Bobby Kinzer Special K Endeavour Awards were given to Olivia Mitchell (Table), Bethany Sneddon (Table) and Poppy Duncan (Coaching/Table) Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

2 . 🏀 Falkirk Fury's annual awards ceremony 🏆 Sony Centre Falkirk Fury celebrated another year of basketball brilliance on Sunday at the club's annual awards ceremony at Larbert High Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales

3 . 🏀 Falkirk Fury's annual awards ceremony 🏆 Falkirk Fury icon Keith Bunyan took the club's Coach of the Year prize after leading the Junior Men to a treble title success while also captaining the Senior Men Photo: Michael Gillen Photo Sales