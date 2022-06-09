Stephanie Kernachan takes home silver at GB Elite Championships ahead of Phoenix showdown

The 29-year-old, who reached her sixth elite Scottish title in April after picking up the bantamweight belt after downing Dionne Pollard, was frustrated to have lost on a close points decision in the final.

She said: "I am gutted to have lost, but good luck to the English girl, she was a very tall and tricky customer. I felt I dominated the bout with pressure and our plan to attack her body seemed to work, as I landed there repeatedly in every round.

"It seems though that the judges did not score my body shots because if they had I would certainly have won."

National Elite Champion Stephanie Kernachan (Picture: Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club)

‘Special K’ will now concentrate on topping the bill at the Falkirk Phoenix show at Falkirk High School on Saturday night, where she will face NI champion McNaul, who is set to represent her nation at the Commonwealth Games in July.

There will be seven Phoenix boxers on show, with other Irish boxers billed too on the night including in the co-main event, which will feature Scottish Light Heavyweight champion Robert McNauty.

He was also a silver medallist at last weekend's GB championships.