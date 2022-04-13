Falkirk Phoenix boxer Stephanie Kernachan wins first title for club

The bout that took place at Ravenscraig in Motherwell on Saturday nigh opened up the opportunity for ​Kernachan, 29, to put the club on the boxing map by winning the club’s first title since being founded in 2019.

In her semi-final last weekend, ‘Special K’ faced current Boxing Scotland elite group member Dionne Polland.

Her dominance in the ring saw the referee dish out two counts to Polland before calling a halt to the one-sided affair in the second round.

Stephanie pictured with her coaches (Picture: Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club)

​In the ‘Razzmatazz’ final on Saturday she was placed up against the up-and-coming former school age and youth champion, 19-year-old Maggie White of Broxburn.

British, Commonwealth, and European Champion ‘Lightning’ Lee McGregor praised Kernachan for her display, saying: “It was experience against youth on show in the ring.”

She dismantled the gritty White over three rounds to bring home the title.

Members of her family cheered her on from the ringside, she landed repeatedly to the body and head in a superb display of sharp accurate aggressive boxing.

With the referee dishing out two standing eight counts to her opponent in round three, Kernachan's dominance was obvious, but White showed incredible resilience by biting down on her gumshield and making it to the final bell

Club president and coach Stevie Morrison said ‘Special K’’s desire to win and perform was outstanding: "As a young professional, who works with and supports young people in the Falkirk community, she has found it hard to make time.

“However, Stephanie is a very committed individual and the fact she has been training three times a day around her full-time job is testament to that."

Kernachan will now set her sights on capturing the GB title in May and fighting her way back into the Boxing Scotland Elite Group. She will also top the bill at Falkirk Phoenix's home show on 10th June.