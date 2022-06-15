Phoenix boxers put on a show for home crowd

Several of the club’s boxers put on a show for a 300-strong crowd at Falkirk High School, demonstrating their techniques in the ring.

The club’s boxer of the year, Stephanie Kernachan, the current Scottish elite bantamweight title-holder, didn’t get into the ring on the night due to a series of call-offs, but the likes of Cain Neil and Marcus Allan proved they pack a punch.

Club president and head coach Stevie Morrison said he was amazed at just how well the night went.

13-year old Robbie Shanks won his first exhibition against Cayden Izzat to start the night (Pictures: Falkirk Phoenix Boxing Club)

“The feedback we have had from people who attended the show and those who watched it online has been nothing short of sensational,” he said.

“The live-stream hosted by JATV now has over 4,500 views, and Jamie from the team mentioned that was double any other club show he has ever done.

“We made a conscious effort to include boxers from across the country and we pushed the boat out really.

“We had some things fall into our laps too.

Megan Donaldson sizes up her opponent

“Due to expenses being paid out, usually you keep things local, but I wanted to have the best of the best at the event.

“We had a contingent over from Northern Ireland and that came at a financial cost, but it paid off big time.

“Jack Grieve and Olivier Kasusula was our first bout after the break and that was probably the dream fight you could ask for at a club boxing night.

“Renfrewshire were great and they brought along Scottish elite light-heavyweight champion Robert McNulty to round off the night as the main event.

Marcus Allan won the best home boxer award

“Having former British champion Kash Farooq along too was just brilliant.

“Boxing people, when they know there is a show on, want you to succeed and we are one big family.

“I have to give a special mention to Falkirk Council’s Natalie Sreenan for her advice and guidance and for helping me sidestep a few professional landmines as I attempted to negotiate use of the school.

“I am not sure I would have managed to pull that off without her input, and her personable approach was just great. So many others deserve a mention too, and it is a big list, from our own coaching team to the boxers themselves and the officials.

Alan Hill lands a textbook cross punch

“Our sponsors like Rialto and Sals Famous Pizza, to name a couple, really backed us too.

“I can only think of one negative from the night – one of our boxers, Jamie Hill, had to miss out after tweaking something in his neck.

“He had come all the way up from Portsmouth as he is in the Navy so that was disappointing. His opponent came all the way up from Whithorn too.”

Kernachan added: “I am so proud of everyone for the show they put on out there. I was gutted not to be taking part, but it was nice to watch from the sidelines and see the talent we have here in action. I was completely drained even just watching it, and each boxer from the club gave everything when they went into the ring.”